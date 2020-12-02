‘Heartwarming’ play set in Ely to be digitally premiered for free

Pepper & Honey, a play by the Notnow Collective that is set in Ely, will be digitally premiered for free this month thanks to award funding from The Library Presents. Tina Hofman as Ana . Picture: NOTNOW COLLECTIVE Archant

A ‘heartwarming’ play that is set in Ely will be digitally premiered for free this month thanks to award funding from The Library Presents.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pepper & Honey, a play by the Notnow Collective that is set in Ely, will be digitally premiered for free this month thanks to award funding from The Library Presents. In the story, we see a Croatian woman, Ana Novak, bake paprenjaci (traditional Croatian pepper biscuits) in real time. Her grandma is also baking the traditional pepper biscuits known to bring a loved one home, but will this be enough to be reunited with her granddaughter? Picture: NOTNOW COLLECTIVE Pepper & Honey, a play by the Notnow Collective that is set in Ely, will be digitally premiered for free this month thanks to award funding from The Library Presents. In the story, we see a Croatian woman, Ana Novak, bake paprenjaci (traditional Croatian pepper biscuits) in real time. Her grandma is also baking the traditional pepper biscuits known to bring a loved one home, but will this be enough to be reunited with her granddaughter? Picture: NOTNOW COLLECTIVE

Pepper & Honey, which has been created by the Notnow Collective theatre company and planned to tour in autumn, will be streamed into people’s homes on Saturday 12 and Saturday 19 December.

With many local references, audiences will be asked to immerse themselves in Kristina Gavran’s two-part ‘live audience experience’ by preparing a sensory tray in advance of each episode.

After episode one of the play, which questions what home is and how we can uphold family traditions, viewers will be sent the recipe for the Croatian pepper and honey biscuits.

Pepper & Honey, a play by the Notnow Collective that is set in Ely, will be digitally premiered for free this month thanks to award funding from The Library Presents. In the story, we see a Croatian woman, Ana Novak, bake paprenjaci (traditional Croatian pepper biscuits) in real time. Her grandma is also baking the traditional pepper biscuits known to bring a loved one home, but will this be enough to be reunited with her granddaughter? Picture: NOTNOW COLLECTIVE Pepper & Honey, a play by the Notnow Collective that is set in Ely, will be digitally premiered for free this month thanks to award funding from The Library Presents. In the story, we see a Croatian woman, Ana Novak, bake paprenjaci (traditional Croatian pepper biscuits) in real time. Her grandma is also baking the traditional pepper biscuits known to bring a loved one home, but will this be enough to be reunited with her granddaughter? Picture: NOTNOW COLLECTIVE

Performances on both nights start at 7pm and tickets are free. The intriguing list of ingredients will be explained to each audience member once they book a ticket.

Pepper & Honey, a play by the Notnow Collective that is set in Ely, will be digitally premiered for free this month thanks to award funding from The Library Presents. In the story, we see a Croatian woman, Ana Novak, bake paprenjaci (traditional Croatian pepper biscuits) in real time. Her grandma is also baking the traditional pepper biscuits known to bring a loved one home, but will this be enough to be reunited with her granddaughter? Picture: NOTNOW COLLECTIVE Pepper & Honey, a play by the Notnow Collective that is set in Ely, will be digitally premiered for free this month thanks to award funding from The Library Presents. In the story, we see a Croatian woman, Ana Novak, bake paprenjaci (traditional Croatian pepper biscuits) in real time. Her grandma is also baking the traditional pepper biscuits known to bring a loved one home, but will this be enough to be reunited with her granddaughter? Picture: NOTNOW COLLECTIVE