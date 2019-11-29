People's Vote day of action urges supporters in Ely to vote tactically

Campaigners from across Cambridgeshire canvassed in Ely to persuade residents to vote Liberal Democrat for their best chance of securing a majority for a People's Vote.

The cross party campaign group is urging supporters to vote tactically to secure a final-say referendum.

In South East Cambridgeshire, People's Vote recommended voting for candidate Pippa Heylings as part of a tactical voting drive.

It came as thousands of People's Vote grassroots activists took to the streets in other key battleground constituencies around the UK

Paul Browne, chair of Cambridge Stays, a local campaign for a People's Vote, said: "We applaud our activists who are putting the greater cause above their usual party affiliations, and encourage anyone who feels the same, to vote tactically.

"The People's Vote tactical voting site recommends which pro-People's Vote candidate has the best chance of winning."