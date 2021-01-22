Published: 10:26 AM January 22, 2021

A1307 near Haverhill in Cambridgeshire where a pedestrian was killed last night (Thursday). - Credit: Google

A pedestrian was killed whilst crossing the A1307 in Cambridgeshire last night (Thursday).

The incident happened at about 7.38pm on the A1307 near Haverhill and involved a yellow Transit van.

A police spokesperson said: “The man suffered fatal injuries, while the driver of the van was unhurt and remained at the scene.”

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the incident.

Anyone with information should call 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 391 of 21 January.