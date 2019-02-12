Cat is reunited with its owner after 10 years

Peanut the cat is coming home! After 10 years the cat is being returned to his Ely owners who had given up hope of ever finding him. Archant

A cat which went missing 10 years ago has been found and is being reunited with its owner.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Peanut escaped a week after his owners moved to a new home in Watton, Norfolk, and despite being microchipped, the missing cat could not be found.

His owners moved to Cambridgeshire and had given up hope of being reunited but last week they were contacted by a charity in Norfolk to say Peanut had been brought in to them.

Owner Julie Terry plans to collect Peanut later this week.

The family owned Peanut since 2006 when he was a kitten.

They moved from Ely in Cambridgeshire to Norfolk in 2009, taking the cat with them.

After a week Peanut broke out of his catflap and disappeared.

Despite extensive searches the cat was nowhere to be found.

A year ago she and her daughter moved back to Cambridgeshire and out of the blue they got a phone call from Cats Protection in Dereham to say Peanut was found.

Peanut had been befriended by an elderly man who lived near the family’s Watton home but when he became too ill to look after him, his daughter took the cat to the charity.