Ely Standard > News

Ely to hold peace vigil for Ukraine at St Mary's Green this week

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:12 AM March 7, 2022
Updated: 10:17 AM March 7, 2022
Ely Cathedral lights up blue and yellow for Ukraine. 

Ely Cathedral lights up blue and yellow for Ukraine. - Credit: James Billings

A peace vigil for Ukraine will be held on St Mary's Green in Ely this week.

The vigil - organised by City Of Ely Council, Spotted in Ely and Visit Ely - will take place on Thursday March 10, starting at 7pm.

A prayer will be read by Rev Chris Hill of St Mary's Church, Ely.

All are welcome and people can bring a candle with them if they wish to do so.

The upcoming vigil comes after Ely Cathedral was lit in blue and yellow colours last month in a call for peace.

Blue and yellow symbolises the Ukrainian flag and The Octagon Tower was lit up on the evening of February 25.   

