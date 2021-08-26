Video

Published: 2:54 PM August 26, 2021

PCSO Emma Graves-Brown has hung up her uniform and declared State 11 for the final time. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

An East Cambridgeshire PCSO has retired from the police force after 17 years of service.

PCSO Emma Graves-Brown hung up her uniform and declared State 11 for the final time yesterday (August 25).

A video has been released by Cambridgeshire Constabulary, thanking Emma for her time in the community.

Emma said: “I feel honoured to have had the opportunity to serve the community of East Cambs for the past 17 years.

“I will miss working with what I call my second family as well as interacting daily with wonderful members of the public, partners and agencies.

You may also want to watch:

“Thank you to everyone for your support.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “We’d like to take this opportunity to thank Emma for her dedication to the force.

“We wish her all the best for the future.”

Those in the community have left comments on social media saying how much she will be missed.