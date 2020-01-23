Advanced search

Ely florist to add her own romantic touch at Valentine's beer and bouquets workshop

PUBLISHED: 15:49 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:49 23 January 2020

Paula Edgington from PopUpBlooms will be running a Valentines beer and bouquets workshop in Haddenham. Picture: CAROLINE CAWLEY

Paula Edgington from PopUpBlooms will be running a Valentines beer and bouquets workshop in Haddenham. Picture: CAROLINE CAWLEY

A florist from Ely is hoping to add her own romantic touch at a Valentine's beer and bouquets evening workshop.

Paula Edgington from PopUpBlooms is encouraging local residents to learn step-by-step to make a hand-tied, gift-wrapped bouquet for the second successive year ahead of the big day.

"I passed the idea by the owner of my local pub in Witcham, thinking it might be too much of a quirky idea, but she thought not," Paula said.

"It is a really romantic thing to do for Valentine's Day and so much more meaningful making your own bouquet to give."

Although beer is not compulsory, wine will also appear on this year's drinks list.

The event takes place at the Haddenham Arts Centre on Wednesday, February 12. Paula will also be running a spring hand-tied wrapped bouquet workshop at the venue on March 1.

For more information or to book, visit https://www.popupblooms.com/shop.

Pervert police officer Phil Richardson who admitted downloading baby rape images spared jail

Former March police officer Phil Richardson given a suspended sentence for downloading vile images including the rape of a baby, a court heard on Wednesday. Picture: Archant/FILE

The Lazy Otter pub and restaurant in Stretham closes for good as it ceases trading

The Lazy Otter pub and restaurant in Stretham has closed its doors for good after the team served up its last meal and pulled the final pints at the weekend. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

The Minster Tavern pub in Ely forced shut after large fire in cellar

A large fire broke out in the cellar of The Minster Tavern at Minster Palace in Ely on Saturday, January 18. Picture: Richard Ling

Littleport woman told two hours before her first shift at Sainsbury’s in Ely that she doesn’t have a job

Littleport woman Christie Hart, 20, told two hours before her first shift at Sainsbury’s in Ely that she doesn’t have a job. Picture: SUPPLIED/GOOGLE EARTH

Suspected county lines drug dealer found with Kinder eggs filled with class A drugs outside hotel in Ely

A suspected drug dealer Phillip Keary (pictured) was found with Kinder eggs filled with drugs outside a hotel in Ely. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

