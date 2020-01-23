Ely florist to add her own romantic touch at Valentine's beer and bouquets workshop

Paula Edgington from PopUpBlooms will be running a Valentines beer and bouquets workshop in Haddenham. Picture: CAROLINE CAWLEY Archant

A florist from Ely is hoping to add her own romantic touch at a Valentine's beer and bouquets evening workshop.

Paula Edgington from PopUpBlooms is encouraging local residents to learn step-by-step to make a hand-tied, gift-wrapped bouquet for the second successive year ahead of the big day.

"I passed the idea by the owner of my local pub in Witcham, thinking it might be too much of a quirky idea, but she thought not," Paula said.

"It is a really romantic thing to do for Valentine's Day and so much more meaningful making your own bouquet to give."

Although beer is not compulsory, wine will also appear on this year's drinks list.

The event takes place at the Haddenham Arts Centre on Wednesday, February 12. Paula will also be running a spring hand-tied wrapped bouquet workshop at the venue on March 1.

For more information or to book, visit https://www.popupblooms.com/shop.