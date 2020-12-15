News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard > News

Memorial run to take place 34 years on after fatal car accident

person

Lyn Gibb-De Swarte

Published: 10:45 AM December 15, 2020    Updated: 11:22 AM December 16, 2020
Paul Murfitt was killed after his car skidded into a ditch on the A1101 towards Three Holes before it burst into flames on De...

Paul Murfitt was killed after his car skidded into a ditch on the A1101 towards Three Holes before it burst into flames on December 19. 1986. A memorial run will be held in his honour to mark 34 years since his death. Picture: SUPPLIED/LYN GIBB-DE SWARTE - Credit: Archant

A memorial run to remember a 20-year-old man who was killed in a car accident 34 years ago will take place this weekend.

Paul Murfitt was killed after his car skidded into a ditch on the A1101 towards Three Holes before it burst into flames on De...

Paul Murfitt was killed after his car skidded into a ditch on the A1101 towards Three Holes before it burst into flames on December 19. 1986. A memorial run will be held in his honour to mark 34 years since his death. Picture: SUPPLIED/LYN GIBB-DE SWARTE - Credit: Archant

Paul Murfitt, from Littleport who played hockey for Ely and District Young Farmers, was driving friend Kevin Hartley home from Ely to Three Holes when his vehicle skidded into a ditch along the A1101 and burst into flames on December 19, 1986.

Alastair Page, who was with them at the time, survived the crash.

This Saturday, a memorial run organised by Paul’s sister, Andrea Sullivan, is being held in his honour with friends and family taking part in what is called the ‘Paul’s memory runs on’ 5k.

Andrea took up running herself with the Littleport parkrunners when the group started two years ago, while Alastair’s mother Olive said she is determined to complete the 5k route.

You may also want to watch:

Brian and Diane Murfitt, Paul’s parents, said: “We were thrilled when our daughter told us her idea.

“It’s the first time that Paul has been remembered in such a wonderful and appropriate way. He was so keen on sports and loved running.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Couple behind Christmas lights-covered home say they have ‘too many’ festive decorations
  2. 2 Bare knuckle boxer Tyler Goodjohn beats career-threatening injury with comeback win
  3. 3 Covid-19 vaccinations start today for residents over 80-years-old
  1. 4 Cambs missed out on more than £500,000 in active travel funds after ‘botched bid’ by mayor, Labour Party claims
  2. 5 The show must go on! Brass band prepare for virtual Christmas concert
  3. 6 Husband and wife are first to get Covid-19 vaccine at GP practice
  4. 7 US fighter jets narrowly missed gliders and had to take emergency action to avoid mid-air 350mph collision
  5. 8 Memorial run to take place 34 years on after fatal car accident
  6. 9 Company swaps traditional secret Santa for foodbank donations
  7. 10 Welney Wash is now flooded - and motorists try to pass through the water

A donation of £500 by The Grange Care Home in Littleport has also been made in Paul’s memory to the village’s fire and rescue service.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Death of Morgan Green of Ely was not murder, say police

John Elworthy

person

Cash collection set up for village postie who ‘goes and above and beyond’

Harry Rutter

person

£27m lets the train take the strain with eight-carriages and 2,000 extra...

John Elworthy

person

Video

Electric fault likely cause of blaze in which two children died and...

Sam Russell

person
Comments powered by Disqus