Published: 10:45 AM December 15, 2020 Updated: 11:22 AM December 16, 2020

Paul Murfitt was killed after his car skidded into a ditch on the A1101 towards Three Holes before it burst into flames on December 19. 1986. A memorial run will be held in his honour to mark 34 years since his death. Picture: SUPPLIED/LYN GIBB-DE SWARTE - Credit: Archant

A memorial run to remember a 20-year-old man who was killed in a car accident 34 years ago will take place this weekend.

Paul Murfitt was killed after his car skidded into a ditch on the A1101 towards Three Holes before it burst into flames on December 19. 1986. A memorial run will be held in his honour to mark 34 years since his death. Picture: SUPPLIED/LYN GIBB-DE SWARTE - Credit: Archant

Paul Murfitt, from Littleport who played hockey for Ely and District Young Farmers, was driving friend Kevin Hartley home from Ely to Three Holes when his vehicle skidded into a ditch along the A1101 and burst into flames on December 19, 1986.

Alastair Page, who was with them at the time, survived the crash.

This Saturday, a memorial run organised by Paul’s sister, Andrea Sullivan, is being held in his honour with friends and family taking part in what is called the ‘Paul’s memory runs on’ 5k.

Andrea took up running herself with the Littleport parkrunners when the group started two years ago, while Alastair’s mother Olive said she is determined to complete the 5k route.

You may also want to watch:

Brian and Diane Murfitt, Paul’s parents, said: “We were thrilled when our daughter told us her idea.

“It’s the first time that Paul has been remembered in such a wonderful and appropriate way. He was so keen on sports and loved running.”

A donation of £500 by The Grange Care Home in Littleport has also been made in Paul’s memory to the village’s fire and rescue service.