Memorial run to take place 34 years on after fatal car accident
- Credit: Archant
A memorial run to remember a 20-year-old man who was killed in a car accident 34 years ago will take place this weekend.
Paul Murfitt, from Littleport who played hockey for Ely and District Young Farmers, was driving friend Kevin Hartley home from Ely to Three Holes when his vehicle skidded into a ditch along the A1101 and burst into flames on December 19, 1986.
Alastair Page, who was with them at the time, survived the crash.
This Saturday, a memorial run organised by Paul’s sister, Andrea Sullivan, is being held in his honour with friends and family taking part in what is called the ‘Paul’s memory runs on’ 5k.
Andrea took up running herself with the Littleport parkrunners when the group started two years ago, while Alastair’s mother Olive said she is determined to complete the 5k route.
You may also want to watch:
Brian and Diane Murfitt, Paul’s parents, said: “We were thrilled when our daughter told us her idea.
“It’s the first time that Paul has been remembered in such a wonderful and appropriate way. He was so keen on sports and loved running.”
Most Read
- 1 Couple behind Christmas lights-covered home say they have ‘too many’ festive decorations
- 2 Bare knuckle boxer Tyler Goodjohn beats career-threatening injury with comeback win
- 3 Covid-19 vaccinations start today for residents over 80-years-old
- 4 Cambs missed out on more than £500,000 in active travel funds after ‘botched bid’ by mayor, Labour Party claims
- 5 The show must go on! Brass band prepare for virtual Christmas concert
- 6 Husband and wife are first to get Covid-19 vaccine at GP practice
- 7 US fighter jets narrowly missed gliders and had to take emergency action to avoid mid-air 350mph collision
- 8 Memorial run to take place 34 years on after fatal car accident
- 9 Company swaps traditional secret Santa for foodbank donations
- 10 Welney Wash is now flooded - and motorists try to pass through the water
A donation of £500 by The Grange Care Home in Littleport has also been made in Paul’s memory to the village’s fire and rescue service.