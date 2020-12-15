Advanced search

Memorial run to take place 34 years on after fatal car accident

PUBLISHED: 10:45 15 December 2020 | UPDATED: 10:45 15 December 2020

Lyn Gibb-de Swarte

Paul Murfitt was killed after his car skidded into a ditch on the A1101 towards Three Holes before it burst into flames on December 19. 1986. A memorial run will be held in his honour to mark 34 years since his death. Picture: SUPPLIED/LYN GIBB-DE SWARTE

Paul Murfitt was killed after his car skidded into a ditch on the A1101 towards Three Holes before it burst into flames on December 19. 1986. A memorial run will be held in his honour to mark 34 years since his death. Picture: SUPPLIED/LYN GIBB-DE SWARTE

Archant

A memorial run to remember a 20-year-old man who was killed in a car accident 34 years ago will take place this weekend.

Paul Murfitt was killed after his car skidded into a ditch on the A1101 towards Three Holes before it burst into flames on December 19. 1986. A memorial run will be held in his honour to mark 34 years since his death. Picture: SUPPLIED/LYN GIBB-DE SWARTEPaul Murfitt was killed after his car skidded into a ditch on the A1101 towards Three Holes before it burst into flames on December 19. 1986. A memorial run will be held in his honour to mark 34 years since his death. Picture: SUPPLIED/LYN GIBB-DE SWARTE

Paul Murfitt, from Littleport who played hockey for Ely and District Young Farmers, was driving friend Kevin Hartley home from Ely to Three Holes when his vehicle skidded into a ditch along the A1101 and burst into flames on December 19, 1986.

Alastair Page, who was with them at the time, survived the crash.

This Saturday, a memorial run organised by Paul’s sister, Andrea Sullivan, is being held in his honour with friends and family taking part in what is called the ‘Paul’s memory runs on’ 5k.

Andrea took up running herself with the Littleport parkrunners when the group started two years ago, while Alastair’s mother Olive said she is determined to complete the 5k route.

Brian and Diane Murfitt, Paul’s parents, said: “We were thrilled when our daughter told us her idea.

“It’s the first time that Paul has been remembered in such a wonderful and appropriate way. He was so keen on sports and loved running.”

A donation of £500 by The Grange Care Home in Littleport has also been made in Paul’s memory to the village’s fire and rescue service.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ely Standard

The show must go on! Brass band prepare for virtual Christmas concert

Members of Littleport Brass have been preparing for their virtual Christmas concert remotely due to Covid-19 restrictions, and since going online, they have grown a wider audience. Picture: SUPPLIED/LYN GIBB-DE SWARTE

Cambs missed out on more than £500,000 in active travel funds after ‘botched bid’ by mayor, Labour Party claims

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough has missed out on more than £500,000 in funds for active travel after a “botched bid” by the mayor, the county’s Labour Party claims. Labour councillor and mayoral candidate for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Nik Johnson. Picture: NIK JOHNSON

New year return most likely for Greens, says assistant boss

Erkan Okay (pictured) believes it is most likely Soham Town Rangers will return to Isthmian League North action in the new year because of Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: DANIEL MASON

Memorial run to take place 34 years on after fatal car accident

Paul Murfitt was killed after his car skidded into a ditch on the A1101 towards Three Holes before it burst into flames on December 19. 1986. A memorial run will be held in his honour to mark 34 years since his death. Picture: SUPPLIED/LYN GIBB-DE SWARTE

Covid-19 vaccinations start today for residents over 80-years-old

GP practices in Ely and East Cambridgeshire are in the first wave of GPs to deliver Covid-19 vaccinations to local residents over the age of 80. Picture: PA