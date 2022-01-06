The Russian cannon that stands outside Ely Cathedral once defended Sebastopol during the Crimean War. - Credit: Claudio Divizia/Shutterstock

Details of Queen Victoria's gift to Ely features in a new book that will be released next month.

Paul Kendall's book 'Queen Victoria: Her Life & Legacy' is an illustrated biography that tells the story of Queen Victoria’s life and legacy, through locations and objects, including a connection with Ely.

After the Crimean War, many pieces of Russian artillery were brought to Britain as trophies and were presented to various towns across the nation and several cities across the British Empire.

A Russian cannon, captured during the siege of Sebastopol, now on display outside Ely Cathedral was presented to the city in 1860 by Queen Victoria as a gift acknowledging the creation of the Ely Rifle Volunteers.

The cannon was cast during 1802 in the Alexandrovski factory, which was managed by an English director named Charles Gascoigne.

The book is due to be released by Pen & Sword Books in February 2022.

It can be bought online.