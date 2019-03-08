Advanced search

Princess of Wales Hospital in Ely one of a number of Cambridgeshire sites to benefit from free Wi-Fi

PUBLISHED: 12:18 22 July 2019

The Princess of Wales Hospital in Ely will benefit from free Wi-Fi as part of a new NHS programme. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Patients at the Princess of Wales of Hospital in Ely can now enjoy the benefits of the internet after being granted free Wi-Fi access.

As well as being able to use their own smartphone or tablet while waiting for outpatient appointments, patients can also download health apps and access healthcare information.

Wi-Fi access will also enable clinicians to direct patients to online support, making care more efficient and helping people take control of their own wellbeing, plus allowing family and friends to stay connected.

The scheme is distributed across a number of Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust sites, including Doddington Hospital and North Cambridgeshire Hospital in Wisbech.

James Gingell, assistant director of ICT at the Trust, said: "Patients can join the network called NHS Wi-Fi from their chosen mobile device and upon accepting the terms and conditions, they'll be able to browse the internet."

The roll-out is part of NHS Digital's Wi-Fi Programme, which aims to ensure the entire NHS estate has access to free internet.

In 2015, health secretary Jeremy Hunt announced that free Wi-Fi would be available across all NHS buildings in England as part of the government's commitment to a paperless health service by 2020.

