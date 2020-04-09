Cancer patients share top tips on dealing with self-isolation amid coronavirus pandemic

Stacey (left) and Alice are just two cancer patients sharing their top tips during the pandemic.

Cancer patients at a Cambridgeshire hospital are aiming to spread positivity by sharing their top tips on dealing with self-isolation and social distancing during the coronavirus lockdown.

Five young people receiving treatment on the Teenage Cancer Trust’s specialist unit at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge created the video project to give their advice on how to keep occupied while at home through the message ‘if we can do it, so can you’.

Young people with cancer are often asked to spend long periods of time in self-isolation during their treatment, and now they want to share their experiences to the wider world.

In the video, Stacey, 24, from Cambridgeshire said: “Stay well connected with family and friends. Just because you can’t see them in person doesn’t mean you can’t call them or stay connected through social media.”

Alice, 23, added: “Create a routine. Whether it’s waking up and going to bed at a certain time each day, a skincare routine, setting meal plans or just hanging out with your dog, this will really help give you a structure to your days and mentally make you feel a lot more in control.”

Many young people with cancer across the UK are particularly at risk from COVID-19 and may face greater uncertainty and isolation than ever before, with healthcare services stretched.

Helen Veitch, head of youth support coordinators at Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “It’s so inspiring to see this amazing group reach out to others when they’re having a tough time themselves.

“Teenage Cancer Trust’s specialist nurses and support teams are working unbelievably hard to give young people with cancer the best care and support possible, while at the same time being mobilised to help with the national effort to tackle coronavirus.”

Ms Veitch added: “We cannot let young people with cancer face this crisis alone, so we need your support more than ever before. Please donate today and help us be there for young people when they need it the most.”

Teenage Cancer Trust funds 28 of these specialist units in NHS hospitals across the UK, as well as teams of specialist nurses and youth support coordinators who help keep young people’s lives as normal as possible during treatment.

To donate, visit https://bit.ly/2XjbxzP.