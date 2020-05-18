More than 120 pupils, parents and teachers join-in viral challenge and pass the toilet roll
PUBLISHED: 13:46 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:46 18 May 2020
YouTube/Mike Harrison
Pupils, parents and teachers from an east Cambridgeshire primary school didn’t let lockdown dampen their mood as they took part in a viral video challenge.
The parent-teacher association (PTA) at St Andrew’s Church of England Primary School completed the pass the toilet roll challenge for a YouTube video.
With more than 770 views online, the view sees over 125 PTA member kick, throw and pass a toilet roll from home to home during all while remaining socially distant.
A spokesman for the Soham school said: “The PTA has been working hard to keep our school community together over this time.
“We set a toilet roll challenge and over 125 members of our St Andrew’s family took part.
“We are extremely proud of our school at this time and would like to share this video.”
Pupils can be seen on trampolines, exercise balls and one adult was even filmed passing the toilet roll from the seat of her convertible classic car.
