More than 120 pupils, parents and teachers join-in viral challenge and pass the toilet roll

PUBLISHED: 13:46 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:46 18 May 2020

More than 125 members of the St Andrew's CofE Primary School PTA took part in the pass the toilet roll challenge. Picture: YouTube/Mike Harrison

More than 125 members of the St Andrew�s CofE Primary School PTA took part in the pass the toilet roll challenge. Picture: YouTube/Mike Harrison

YouTube/Mike Harrison

Pupils, parents and teachers from an east Cambridgeshire primary school didn’t let lockdown dampen their mood as they took part in a viral video challenge.

More than 125 members of the St Andrew's CofE Primary School PTA took part in the pass the toilet roll challenge. Picture: YouTube/Mike Harrison

The parent-teacher association (PTA) at St Andrew’s Church of England Primary School completed the pass the toilet roll challenge for a YouTube video.

With more than 770 views online, the view sees over 125 PTA member kick, throw and pass a toilet roll from home to home during all while remaining socially distant.

A spokesman for the Soham school said: “The PTA has been working hard to keep our school community together over this time.

“We set a toilet roll challenge and over 125 members of our St Andrew’s family took part.

More than 125 members of the St Andrew’s CofE Primary School PTA took part in the pass the toilet roll challenge. Picture: YouTube/Mike Harrison More than 125 members of the St Andrew’s CofE Primary School PTA took part in the pass the toilet roll challenge. Picture: YouTube/Mike Harrison

“We are extremely proud of our school at this time and would like to share this video.”

Pupils can be seen on trampolines, exercise balls and one adult was even filmed passing the toilet roll from the seat of her convertible classic car.

