Published: 2:48 PM February 19, 2021

'Part of the Solution', a thought-provoking short film acknowledging the sacrifices that young people have made during the Covid-19 pandemic, has been produced by Cambridgeshire County Council and Cambridge City Council. This is a still from the video. - Credit: CAMBS COUNCIL

A thought-provoking short film acknowledging the sacrifices that young people have made during the Covid-19 pandemic has been released.

The four-minute film, ‘Part of the Solution’, was made in Cambridge using young actors and is aimed at older teenagers in schools and sixth form colleges.

Commissioned by Cambridgeshire County Council and Cambridge City Council, It explores the impact of lockdown restrictions from the perspective of a young person.

The film will be made available to schools and colleges across Cambridgeshire along with a toolkit of educational resources devised in association with teachers.

The aim is to provoke discussion about young people’s response to the pandemic so far, and how important it is that they continue to do what they can to help reduce its effects. Shorter versions of the film will also be posted on social media.

The two councils worked on the film with production company Alter Ego Creative Solutions, who had previously worked on productions for young people with the city council, including on online grooming.

The script for the film was developed in discussion with young Cambridge people, following a series of workshops.

Councillor Simon Bywater, chairman of Cambridgeshire County Council's Children and Young People's Committee, said: “Many of our young people are feeling lost and confused about the ever-changing messages and rules, so we identified the need to create this simple video that’s not only relatable but shows how we can all play a part to keep safe.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel, and I am confident that our resilient and determined young people will continue to face this challenge head on to protect themselves, their friends and their families from the virus.

"There is no doubt that by pulling together we can all look back and say, ‘I was part of the solution.’”

Councillor Anna Smith, executive councillor for communities at Cambridge City Council, said: “The pandemic has been very difficult in so many ways for our young people.

"They have faced disruption, isolation, loss, and fear for the future. And at the same time they have often been the made the scapegoat for rising cases.

“The part our young people have played in tackling the virus by observing guidelines and making sacrifices should never be underestimated.

"This moving film recognises our young people and is a way of thanking them, whilst also acting as a reminder to all of us that we need to stick together to beat coronavirus."