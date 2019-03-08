Advanced search

More than 200 take part in Littleport parkrun on sunny Saturday

PUBLISHED: 12:07 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:46 01 April 2019

Littleport parkrun success brings the community together as more than 250 take part. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

More than 250 people laced up their trainers and donned their jogging bottoms for Littleport’s parkrun.

Dozens took part in the sunny course on Saturday (March 30), wearing sports gear and rubber chickens to welcome the joys of spring.

Staff, children and parents from Millfield Primary School in Littleport also took part with their Millfield Movers group.

It comes as part of Cambridgeshire County Council’s Let’s Get Moving scheme to help inactive residents get active.

They help promote and support all of the activities going on across the district, help initiate new opportunities where there is a demand and to provide support to individuals who need it.

A spokesperson for Littleport parkrun said: “What an awesome morning, 257 finishers clicked in by Charlie and James.

“With almost as many rubber chickens turning up as well!

“Well done to all the runners, Let’s Get Moving East Cambs with their Millfield Movers scheme and of course all the volunteers who make our little parkrun so awesome.”

The parkrun takes place every Saturday at 9am at Littleport Leisure Centre grounds.

Its free, fun and everyone is welcome.

Just sign up online at www.parkrun.com print off your bar code and take it along.

