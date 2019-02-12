Littleport woman thanked for her friendship and support

Pam Hayes, of Littleport, is thanked for her long service with the Ely and Districtt Parkinson's UK group. Picture: ELY AND DISTRICT PARKINSON'S UK Archant

A long servicing volunteer has been thanked for her years of friendship and support with the Ely branch of a national health charity.

Pam Hayes, of Littleport, was thanked by members for serving on the Ely and District Parkinson’s UK support group.

She has been on the committee for many years.

Caroline Nicklinson, of the Ely group, said: “Members agreed Mrs Hayes has provided support, guidance and friendship to many of them and their families.

“In acknowledgement of her long term commitment members presented Mrs Hayes with a delightful planter containing Iris plants.” Mrs Hayes retired from the Ely and District Parkinson’s Group committee in January but will continue to volunteer at the monthly meetings.

There are around 365 Parkinson’s UK groups throughout the country run by volunteers, usually with experience of Parkinson’s.

• The group meet on the 3rd Tuesday of the month at Bell Holt Sanctuary Housing, Lisle Lane, Ely from 2.30 to 4.30pm. It welcomes those with Parkinson’s or their carers. For more information contact Brian 01353-860102 or Caroline cnicklinson@gmail.com on 07718-191482.