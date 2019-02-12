Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Littleport woman thanked for her friendship and support

PUBLISHED: 10:47 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:54 20 February 2019

Pam Hayes, of Littleport, is thanked for her long service with the Ely and Districtt Parkinson's UK group. Picture: ELY AND DISTRICT PARKINSON'S UK

Pam Hayes, of Littleport, is thanked for her long service with the Ely and Districtt Parkinson's UK group. Picture: ELY AND DISTRICT PARKINSON'S UK

Archant

A long servicing volunteer has been thanked for her years of friendship and support with the Ely branch of a national health charity.

Pam Hayes, of Littleport, is thanked for her long service with the Ely and Districtt Parkinson's UK group. Picture: ELY AND DISTRICT PARKINSON'S UKPam Hayes, of Littleport, is thanked for her long service with the Ely and Districtt Parkinson's UK group. Picture: ELY AND DISTRICT PARKINSON'S UK

Pam Hayes, of Littleport, was thanked by members for serving on the Ely and District Parkinson’s UK support group.

She has been on the committee for many years.

Caroline Nicklinson, of the Ely group, said: “Members agreed Mrs Hayes has provided support, guidance and friendship to many of them and their families.

“In acknowledgement of her long term commitment members presented Mrs Hayes with a delightful planter containing Iris plants.” Mrs Hayes retired from the Ely and District Parkinson’s Group committee in January but will continue to volunteer at the monthly meetings.

There are around 365 Parkinson’s UK groups throughout the country run by volunteers, usually with experience of Parkinson’s.

• The group meet on the 3rd Tuesday of the month at Bell Holt Sanctuary Housing, Lisle Lane, Ely from 2.30 to 4.30pm. It welcomes those with Parkinson’s or their carers. For more information contact Brian 01353-860102 or Caroline cnicklinson@gmail.com on 07718-191482.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

LETTER: ‘Thank you for saving my life in Sainsbury’s Ely’

LETTER: ‘Thank you for saving my life in Sainsbury’s Ely’

LETTER: Here’s why we looked at moving to Ely but when we found what was missing we decided against it

Plenty here for visitors as launch of the new Ely guide demonstrated. But how much for those that live here? That's what our correspondent is questioning.

Three officers at East Cambs Council - including chief executive - enjoy a pay boost because of combined authority extra duties

Pay Day bonus: Chief executive John Hill of East Cambridgeshire District Council and his director of operations Jo Brooks (right) and commercial director Emma Grima are all enjoying extra pay thanks to the requirements of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. Picture; ARCHANT

East Cambs Council to throw the proverbial baby out with the bath water as emerging local plan is ditched amid accusations of acting ‘undemocratically’

The Kennett Four. On Saturday four representative members of the Kennett Action Group met Editor John Elworthy to discuss their fears for the village as they battle to counter the ambitions of East Cambs Council who want Kennett to absorb 500 homes. The action group says the vast majority of villagers are vehemently opposed to the plans. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

LETTER: Here’s what I think of 15 year old Shamima Begum who left her London home to join Syrian Jihadis but now wants to return to UK.

Ms Begum was 15 and living in Bethnal Green, London, when she left the UK in 2015. Picture; PA

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Footage shows why you should always lock your car

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

Firefighters tackle ‘deliberate’ car blaze near A10 at Little Thetford

Fire crews tackled a deliberate car blaze near the A10 at Little Thetford on Tuesday evening (February 19). Picture: TWITTER / @CAMBSFRS

Endlessly inventive and funny from start to finish, The Comedy About A Bank Robbery is an absolute must see

The Comedy About A Bank Robbery is at the Cambridge Arts Theatre until March 2.

East Cambs deputy leader Anna Bailey hit backs at criticism from housebuilders and insists they ‘need to do their bit and get on and build’

Cllr Anna Bailey (right) has hit back at criticism levelled by the Housebuilders' Federation over the abandonment of an independent inspector's of the emerging local plan. Meanwhile (left) the council uses photos of meetings at Kennett (left) to claim 'unequivocal' support for 500 homes - an argument challenged by a local aciton group and the parish council. Picture; ARCHANT

East Cambs councillor’s ‘set the record’ straight statement after criticism of her move from Ely to London

Two senior councillors who left Ely last year but stayed on as councillors: Andy Pearson moved to Spain whilst Coralie Green moved to London. Both will not stand again in May. Picture; ECDC

Littleport woman thanked for her friendship and support

Pam Hayes, of Littleport, is thanked for her long service with the Ely and Districtt Parkinson's UK group. Picture: ELY AND DISTRICT PARKINSON'S UK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists