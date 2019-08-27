Members of Ely and District Parkinson's Group enjoy 'Chutney and Chat' afternoon at August meeting held in the city

Mike Howard of Rain Wizard Catering with Peter Jugg and Davis Rigley both members of the Ely and District Parkinson's UK Support Group. Members enjoyed a 'Chutney and Chat' afternoon at the August meeting. Picture: Supplied Supplied

Members of the Ely and District Parkinson's UK Group enjoyed 'Chutney and Chat' at their August meeting.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The group - which meets each month - was treated to a selection chutneys, cheeses, olives and curds, including curd made with blueberries, along with a gluten free range of cakes.

They were joined by Mike Howard of Rain Wizard Catering of Southery who spoke to the group about his culinary life and career.

A spokesman for the group said: "Mike shared with members where he got his inventive inspiration from and recounted many amusing stories.

You may also want to watch:

"Mike also answered questions about chutneys and more general cooking questions, including 'how do I made the perfect Yorkshire puddings?'

"Mike explained that wherever possible ingredients are sourced locally, and Mike only makes small batches of produce.

"We all agreed that it had been an interesting afternoon and we look forward to welcoming Mike back in November."

The Ely and District Parkinson's UK Group meet on the third Tuesday afternoon in the month at the Bell Holt Housing Meeting Room in Ely.

For further information contact Caroline Nicklinson on cnicklinson@gmail.com or call 07718191482.