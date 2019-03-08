Parkinson’s support group hold exhibition in Ely to help other families suffering

A support group that helps people diagnosed with a progressive disease with no cure held an exhibition in Ely library to reach out to other families affected.

The exhibition provided details about what the local group discussed at its meetings, where the group meets and who to contact about joining.

Alfred Sennitt, who has Parkinson’s and attends the local support sessions, said: “It’s so important that we promote our group so others who have Parkinson’s and their carers and their families can benefit from the support we offer.

“We have had the information boards up for almost two weeks. I hope it encourages other sufferers and their carers and families to contact us and join us, they will be made very welcome.”

Caroline Nicklinson, a local volunteer, said: “Parkinson’s is a serious and progressive neurological condition with more than 40 symptoms that affects people of all ages.”

Currently there is no cure.

• The Ely and District Support Group is one of 365 groups in the charity’s network that offer a space for people with Parkinson’s, their carers and their family to meet others in similar situations and access support.

• The group meets on the third Tuesday of the month from 2.30pm to 4.30pm at The Bell Holt Sanctuary Housing Function Room, Lisle Lane, Ely.

• For further information, contact Brian Hayes 01353860102 or Caroline Nicklinson 07718 191482 or cnicklinson@gmail.com.