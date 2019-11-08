Parking machines stolen from Angel Drove car park in Ely

It is believed that the machines were taken at the beginning of September - but are yet to be replaced.

East Cambridgeshire District Council (ECDC) say that they are working with the provider and insurers to order and install two new machines.

In the meantime, customers can pay for their parking via the phone or on a mobile app.

A spokesperson for ECDC said: "We are aware that the parking machines at Angel Drove car park were stolen.

"We have been working with the provider and our insurers to order and install two new machines at no additional cost to the council or residents.

"What's more, we are investigating whether there is an opportunity to install new machines that will provide users with greater payment options for both Angel Drove and The Dock car park.

"Signage is in place to advise residents of the situation and where the nearest parking machines are located.

"We would like to reassure customers that we are working to rectify the issue and thank them for their continued patience."