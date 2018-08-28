Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Parking fees frozen in East Cambridgeshire council station car parks

PUBLISHED: 09:40 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:40 30 January 2019

Parking fees will be frozen in council-run car parks across East Cambridgeshire for at least another year. Angel Drove car park. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Parking fees will be frozen in council-run car parks across East Cambridgeshire for at least another year. Angel Drove car park. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Archant

Parking fees will be frozen in council-run station car parks across East Cambridgeshire for at least another year, it has been announced.

Earlier this week, Greater Anglia increased its car parking charges including Ely Railway Station.

The council-run car parks that benefit from this freeze in East Cambridgeshire are at Angel Drove and The Dock in Ely and Littleport Station.

The charges in Ely are £3 per day (24 hours) or £12 per week (seven days).

This compares to £7 per day and £38 per week at the NCP operated station car park.

An annual parking ticket for Angel Drove and The Dock is £506 whereas Network Rail charge £1,050 for a standard season ticket or £1,500 for a premier season ticket at Ely Railway Station.

Chairman of the asset development committee, Councillor Bill Hunt, said: “This really shows how the district council supports its local working residents and that East Cambridgeshire is open for business.

“The money charged in our car parks goes towards car parking costs like insurance, business rates, lighting etc.

“We have published our draft 2019/20 budget so it is planned that the freeze will be in place until at least April 2020.

“The May 2019 elections will determine the prices beyond that. The current administration confirms its belief that free parking in the city centre is a vital part of the city’s “life blood”.

“We consider the car parks in our district are a public-owned asset for the benefit of the people not a “cash cow”.

Most Read

Houses approved in East Cambridgeshire “rare and peaceful paradise” despite strong objection from residents

Plans to build houses on a ‘peaceful and tranquil’ road in Chettisham approved. Picture: EAST CAMBS DISTRICT COUNCIL

60 turn out for grim reaper ‘death of a village’ protest as battle itensifies to stop hundreds more HGVs using their narrow high street

The grim reaper led a protest of 60 villagers at Earith today to call for a reduction in the number of HGVs that use the high street as a rat run. Villagers fear the situation will get worse. Two lorries cannot pass on the high street - a point made by protestors. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Cambridgeshire pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry near Newmarket

A male pedestrian from Cambridgeshire died after being involved in a collision with a lorry on the A14 near Newmarket last night (January 28, 2019).

Ely publishing company goes into liquidation with debts of £500,000 including £26,000 to their bank and £75 to their window cleaner

Frmer Melrose Press office at St Thomas's Place, Ely, is alread on the market looking for buyers for the lease. Melrose collapsed with debts of £500,000. Picture: ROBINSON LAYER

Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market

Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market. Picture: ROBINSON LAYER

Most Read

Houses approved in East Cambridgeshire “rare and peaceful paradise” despite strong objection from residents

#includeImage($article, 225)

60 turn out for grim reaper ‘death of a village’ protest as battle itensifies to stop hundreds more HGVs using their narrow high street

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cambridgeshire pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry near Newmarket

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ely publishing company goes into liquidation with debts of £500,000 including £26,000 to their bank and £75 to their window cleaner

#includeImage($article, 225)

Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

Review: Caroline’s Kitchen at Cambridge Arts Theatre - it’s farce meets melodrama and the audience loved it

Caroline's Kitchen is at the Cambridge Arts Theatre

Parking fees frozen in East Cambridgeshire council station car parks

Parking fees will be frozen in council-run car parks across East Cambridgeshire for at least another year. Angel Drove car park. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Burwell firefighters unable to attend house blaze at Newmarket after thieves steal life saving cutting rescue equipment

Firefighters from Burwell Fire Station were unable to respond to a house fire in Newmarket on Monday (28) as their fire engine was unavailable following a break in at the station. Burwell has one fire engine which is crewed by on-call firefighters.Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE

Peterborough MP and former Cambridgeshire County Council member Fiona Onasanya jailed for three months for lying to police - she plans to appeal

Fiona Onasanya arrives at the Old Bailey, London for sentencing after lying to avoid speeding points. Picture: PA WIRE

Littleport cable manufacturer JDR wins offshore wind contract for major project in Taiwan

Littleport cable manufacturer JDR wins offshore wind contract for major project in Taiwan. Picture: JDR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists