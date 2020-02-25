Advanced search

Oven cleaning company suspends work in parts of Ely for the simple reason there's nowhere to park

PUBLISHED: 13:01 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:02 25 February 2020

Oven cleaning firm says they can no longer help customers in Ely city centre because of parking issues. Picture; OVEN CLEANING SERVICES

Oven cleaning firm says they can no longer help customers in Ely city centre because of parking issues. Picture; OVEN CLEANING SERVICES

An oven cleaning company says they can no longer service customers in Ely city centre because of parking problems.

First National Oven Clean says double yellow lines in parts of the city mean some homes are now off limits.

"It is with deep regret that we have to suspend all work in Ely city centre," the company posted on its Facebook page.

A company spokesman said: "After speaking to the local council and the local police this morning we were told that there's no way that any service business can park on double yellow lines in Ely for whatever reason."

One operative said: "In oven cleaning we get good days and unfortunately bad days too.

"Quite recently I had to cancel an oven clean in Ely city centre as I was unable to park due to double yellow lines; just about every street had double yellow lines down them.

"The customer is furious. I have emailed the council and hopefully we might get a fix for the problem."

First National says that because of the equipment they need they must park near to people's homes.

