Car crashes into parked car and causes damage to wall in Mill Lane, Fordham. - Credit: POLICE

Police in East Cambridgeshire were called to two separate crashes involving parked cars and fleeing drivers over the weekend.

The first was in Mill Lane, Fordham at about 2.50am on Saturday after a car had collided with a parked car and then caused damage to a wall.

The driver left the scene, police said, adding that colleagues in Suffolk tracked down the registered owner in Newmarket who is assisting officers with enquiries.

Car crashes into parked vehicle in Broad Street, Ely. - Credit: POLICE

In the early hours of Monday morning, police also attended a collision in Broad Street, Ely after a car collided with another parked vehicle.

The driver also left the scene and enquiries are ongoing to locate them.



