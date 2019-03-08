Ely school celebrates graduation success after completing mental health training

Pupils, parents and staff at the YMCA mental health training graduation ceremony. Picture: DAISY LITTLE Archant

An Ely school is celebrating graduation success this week after completing a mental health training programme.

36 parents and staff from Rackham Primary School studied on the Level 2 programme, organised by YMCA Trinity Group, which was designed to help adults identify and cope with children who are struggling.

The training covered a range of topics, including the legislation and guidance surrounding mental health, risk factors, how to build resilience and the impact of mental health.

Ryan Armes, mental health education manager at YMCA Trinity Group, said: "It was great to bring everyone together in front of all the children at Rackham Primary School to celebrate all their achievements and draw attention to the importance of this programme."

Last year, YMCA Trinity Group secured £50,000 from the Opportunity Area Programme to deliver a range of mental health training to teachers and early year providers at primary and secondary schools across Fenland and East Cambridgeshire to increase their confidence in dealing with mental health issues.

Founded in 1844, YMCA operates in over 530 different communities in England impacting upon the lives of over 600,000 people every year.

For more information on the mental health services offered by YMCA, visit https://ymcatrinitygroup.org.uk/jobs-training/support-schools-menu-services/

