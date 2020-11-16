Advanced search

Paramedic explains one of toughest challenges of his career after attending multi-vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 08:00 17 November 2020

Dan Read (pictured), a critical care paramedic at Magpas Air Ambulance, was coming to the end of his day shift before receiving an emergency call of a multi-vehicle collision. His shift was then extended by six hours. Picture: MAGPAS AIR AMBULANCE

Dan Read (pictured), a critical care paramedic at Magpas Air Ambulance, was coming to the end of his day shift before receiving an emergency call of a multi-vehicle collision. His shift was then extended by six hours. Picture: MAGPAS AIR AMBULANCE

Archant

A paramedic has explained how he dealt with one of the toughest challenges of his career when he attended a multi-vehicle collision, sparking a large fire and seriously injuring five people.

Dan Read (pictured), a critical care paramedic at Magpas Air Ambulance, was coming to the end of his day shift before receiving an emergency call of a multi-vehicle collision. His shift was then extended by six hours. Picture: MAGPAS AIR AMBULANCEDan Read (pictured), a critical care paramedic at Magpas Air Ambulance, was coming to the end of his day shift before receiving an emergency call of a multi-vehicle collision. His shift was then extended by six hours. Picture: MAGPAS AIR AMBULANCE

Dan Read, a critical care paramedic at Magpas Air Ambulance from Ely, was called to the incident in Lincolnshire as he was coming to the end of his shift.

“I was working a day shift with Dr Ali; we started at 7am and had had a fairly busy day attending to incidents across Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire,” Dan said.

“As we were coming to the end of our shift, another emergency call came in at 6:30pm. There had been a road traffic collision involving multiple vehicles in Lincolnshire.”

Dan worked alongside the East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS), fire and rescue, first responders, police and the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) at the scene.

He and Ali also worked with a search and rescue team from Humberside, which was a rare experience for the paramedic.

“Ali and I are there to bring an extra level of care to the patients. We’re specially trained to provide treatments and perform procedures there and then, that would usually only be available in a hospital A&E department,” Dan said.

“We had to assess, treat and manage several patients on the roadside. One man had sustained multiple severe injuries and required a sedation to manage them before we could convey all our patients to hospital.”

Dan knew he had to take the most seriously injured to Hull Royal Infirmary, the closest major trauma centre, but decided to speed up the process.

“It would have taken a long time to drive these patients to Hull, so the obvious choice was to transport them by helicopter,” he said.

MORE: Motorcyclist describes horrifying moment his partner was struck by lorry

All three patients were airlifted together by the search and rescue team, arriving in Hull in less than 30 minutes, while two other patients who suffered less serious injuries were taken to more local hospitals by EMAS.

After all equipment was cleaned and in order, it was then another two-and-a-half-hours until Dan returned to Magpas’ operations base.

“We were shattered; our twelve-and-a-half-hour shift had turned in to an eighteen-and-a-half-hour shift, but it was so worth it to know we had made a difference and helped people who were having the worst day of their lives,” he said.

Magpas Air Ambulance relies on generous donations to continue to provide hospital level care to patients across the East of England and beyond, 24/7. For more information, visit https://www.magpas.org.uk/.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Italian Job raiders get away with £100,000 worth of rings and watches

Detectives have released CCTV footage of the moment four masked men smashed their way into a jewellery shop in Ely. Thieves ransacked the store before making off with more than £100,000 worth of rings and watches. Pictures; CAMBS POLICE

Police officer allegedly swapped bar code on £9.95 box of Krispy Kreme donuts with 7p bag of carrots, disciplinary hearing will be told

Police disciplinary hearing will hear claims that on duty police officer Simon Read swapped bar code on �9,95 box of donuts for 7p bar code for a bag of carrots. The offence is alleged to have happened at Tesco Extra, Wisbech. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Government backs new Soham secondary school despite local opposition

Opposed by the county council, St Bede’s Inter-Church School Trust will open a 600-place secondary free school in Soham, schools minister Baroness Berridge (above) confirmed. The site will be on land bought by the Government adjacent to This Land’s Soham Eastern Gateway project (above). Picture: GOVERNMENT/THIS LAND

Potato farmer pays the price for ‘recklessly and repeatedly’ abstracting water without a licence

Dennis (Haddenham) Limited, based at Willow Farm Hall, Hillrow Causeway, Haddenham, Ely, repeatedly broke the law by abstracting water for its potato crop when restrictions were in place following months of extremely dry weather. Picture; GOOGLE

Gary Barlow superfan offers two VIP concert tickets for charity raffle prize

Gary Barlow superfan Sue Smith has organised a raffle with two VIP tickets to one of the musician's concerts as the top prize. Pictures: Sue Smith

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Italian Job raiders get away with £100,000 worth of rings and watches

Detectives have released CCTV footage of the moment four masked men smashed their way into a jewellery shop in Ely. Thieves ransacked the store before making off with more than £100,000 worth of rings and watches. Pictures; CAMBS POLICE

Police officer allegedly swapped bar code on £9.95 box of Krispy Kreme donuts with 7p bag of carrots, disciplinary hearing will be told

Police disciplinary hearing will hear claims that on duty police officer Simon Read swapped bar code on �9,95 box of donuts for 7p bar code for a bag of carrots. The offence is alleged to have happened at Tesco Extra, Wisbech. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Government backs new Soham secondary school despite local opposition

Opposed by the county council, St Bede’s Inter-Church School Trust will open a 600-place secondary free school in Soham, schools minister Baroness Berridge (above) confirmed. The site will be on land bought by the Government adjacent to This Land’s Soham Eastern Gateway project (above). Picture: GOVERNMENT/THIS LAND

Potato farmer pays the price for ‘recklessly and repeatedly’ abstracting water without a licence

Dennis (Haddenham) Limited, based at Willow Farm Hall, Hillrow Causeway, Haddenham, Ely, repeatedly broke the law by abstracting water for its potato crop when restrictions were in place following months of extremely dry weather. Picture; GOOGLE

Gary Barlow superfan offers two VIP concert tickets for charity raffle prize

Gary Barlow superfan Sue Smith has organised a raffle with two VIP tickets to one of the musician's concerts as the top prize. Pictures: Sue Smith

Latest from the Ely Standard

Paramedic explains one of toughest challenges of his career after attending multi-vehicle crash

Dan Read (pictured), a critical care paramedic at Magpas Air Ambulance, was coming to the end of his day shift before receiving an emergency call of a multi-vehicle collision. His shift was then extended by six hours. Picture: MAGPAS AIR AMBULANCE

Police officer allegedly swapped bar code on £9.95 box of Krispy Kreme donuts with 7p bag of carrots, disciplinary hearing will be told

Police disciplinary hearing will hear claims that on duty police officer Simon Read swapped bar code on �9,95 box of donuts for 7p bar code for a bag of carrots. The offence is alleged to have happened at Tesco Extra, Wisbech. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Italian Job raiders get away with £100,000 worth of rings and watches

Detectives have released CCTV footage of the moment four masked men smashed their way into a jewellery shop in Ely. Thieves ransacked the store before making off with more than £100,000 worth of rings and watches. Pictures; CAMBS POLICE

Children make TV debut singing from Ely Cathedral as part of charity choir

Four children from East Cambridgeshire made their national television debut as part of this year's BBC Children In Need show. Picture: KATHRYN ROWLAND

He’s not presuming anything but Dr Johnson hopes to be the next mayor

Dr Nik Johnson has been selected as Labour candidate for the 2021 elections to be Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.