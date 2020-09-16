Family members give hospital patient dad ‘massive boost’ by playing songs at his bedside
PUBLISHED: 17:25 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:25 16 September 2020
A dream came true for a Royal Papworth Hospital patient who has motor neurone disease after his sons (who are in a band) played some songs for him.
Gary, who is being cared for by the hospital’s respiratory support and sleep centre (RSSC) team, enjoyed watching his sons perform at his bedside.
Brandon, Shawn, Garren and Shane performed a cover of ‘Wheels’ by the Foo Fighters - who are one of Gary’s favourite bands - as well as another of the American band’s tracks, ‘Learn To Fly’.
Gary said: “Seeing my boys has given me a massive boost. My aim is to get home and spend whatever I have time left with my partner Valerie and the rest of my family.
“I am so grateful to the NHS for everything they’ve done for me and my family over the years.”
A spokesman for the hospital said: "Well done to Brandon, Shawn, Garren and Shane for making your dad so proud.
“And huge thanks to our RSSC team for making such an important moment possible.”
