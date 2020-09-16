Video

Family members give hospital patient dad ‘massive boost’ by playing songs at his bedside

A dream came true for Royal Papworth Hospital patient Gary, who has motor neurone disease, after his sons Brandon, Shawn, Garren and Shane (who are in a band) played some songs for him. Picture: ROYAL PAPWORTH HOSPITAL/TWITTER Archant

A dream came true for a Royal Papworth Hospital patient who has motor neurone disease after his sons (who are in a band) played some songs for him.

Gary, who is being cared for by the hospital’s respiratory support and sleep centre (RSSC) team, enjoyed watching his sons perform at his bedside.

Brandon, Shawn, Garren and Shane performed a cover of ‘Wheels’ by the Foo Fighters - who are one of Gary’s favourite bands - as well as another of the American band’s tracks, ‘Learn To Fly’.

Gary said: “Seeing my boys has given me a massive boost. My aim is to get home and spend whatever I have time left with my partner Valerie and the rest of my family.

“I am so grateful to the NHS for everything they’ve done for me and my family over the years.”

A spokesman for the hospital said: "Well done to Brandon, Shawn, Garren and Shane for making your dad so proud.

"And huge thanks to our RSSC team for making such an important moment possible."

“And huge thanks to our RSSC team for making such an important moment possible.”