News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard > News

Mother’s pantry pulls village together after government school meals snub

person

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:00 AM November 22, 2020    Updated: 7:23 PM December 14, 2020
Rachel Guy has been running a pantry from her home in Sutton since the start of the October half-term school holidays, and ha...

Rachel Guy has been running a pantry from her home in Sutton since the start of the October half-term school holidays, and has continued to do so. Rachel is pictured with husband Ieuan and children Isaac, Olivia, Toby and Teddy. Picture: SUPPLIED/RACHEL GUY - Credit: Archant

A mother-of-four who launched her own pantry in response to the government’s decision not to provide free school meals during half-term said she would do it again in a heartbeat.

Rachel from Sutton has given and received donations of food and other essential items since the October school holidays, and ...

Rachel from Sutton has given and received donations of food and other essential items since the October school holidays, and another pantry has been set up in the village. Picture: SUPPLIED/RACHEL GUY - Credit: Archant

Rachel Guy was inspired to provide food and other essential items from her Sutton home by a friend who lives in her parents’ village in Norfolk, who was running a similar service for residents.

Rachel has been providing bags of goods on her driveway to villagers since the start of the school holidays in October, and only planned to run the pantry for that week.

“The decision to keep it open came just after I’d posted on Facebook to let the village know it would be finishing the Sunday of half-term,” she said.

“I thought there’s going to be another lockdown, winter is approaching, the elderly might feel nervous about going to the shops, so there’s so many a community pantry could help in the circumstances.

Rachel from Sutton has given and received donations of food and other essential items since the October school holidays, and ...

Rachel from Sutton has given and received donations of food and other essential items since the October school holidays, and another pantry has been set up in the village. Picture: SUPPLIED/RACHEL GUY - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

As well as her friend, Rachel was also encouraged by fellow villager Debbie Saberton who has set up another box outside her home, and has created a winter clothes bank for those in need.

Many people have donated their own items to the pantry, including warm coats and blankets, and Rachel has teamed up with Sutton CoE (VC) Primary School where pupils have designed posters to help spread the word even more.

Most Read

  1. 1 Couple behind Christmas lights-covered home say they have ‘too many’ festive decorations
  2. 2 Bare knuckle boxer Tyler Goodjohn beats career-threatening injury with comeback win
  3. 3 Covid-19 vaccinations start today for residents over 80-years-old
  1. 4 Cambs missed out on more than £500,000 in active travel funds after ‘botched bid’ by mayor, Labour Party claims
  2. 5 The show must go on! Brass band prepare for virtual Christmas concert
  3. 6 Husband and wife are first to get Covid-19 vaccine at GP practice
  4. 7 US fighter jets narrowly missed gliders and had to take emergency action to avoid mid-air 350mph collision
  5. 8 Memorial run to take place 34 years on after fatal car accident
  6. 9 Company swaps traditional secret Santa for foodbank donations
  7. 10 Welney Wash is now flooded - and motorists try to pass through the water

“When I first started, I just filled the biggest Tupperware box I had with things from my cupboard,” she said.

“I left it out on my driveway, then took the kids out all day. When I returned, my driveway was full of donations; I was overwhelmed!

Pupils from Sutton CE (VC) Primary School have created and designed posters to raise awareness of the pantry. Picture: SUPPLI...

Pupils from Sutton CE (VC) Primary School have created and designed posters to raise awareness of the pantry. Picture: SUPPLIED/RACHEL GUY - Credit: Archant

MORE: Time bank volunteers dedicate hundreds of hours to help villagers in need during lockdown

“Someone has even offered their storage freezer, if we ever branch out to do frozen goods. In their bedtime prayers, the children have often prayed that people will use ‘mummy’s pantry’!”

It may not be the most complicated of ideas according to Rachel, but it has most certainly given her village a helping hand during uncertain times.

“It might not seem like much, but each person it helps is well worth the effort,” she added.

“I’s helped the scores of villagers who have wanted to help in some way but just didn’t know how, and seeing a community effort like this unfold helps everyone!

“Would I do it again? Without question.”

You can find the pantries on The Row and Field Gate, Sutton or for more information, contact Rachel on Facebook.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Death of Morgan Green of Ely was not murder, say police

John Elworthy

person

Cash collection set up for village postie who ‘goes and above and beyond’

Harry Rutter

person

£27m lets the train take the strain with eight-carriages and 2,000 extra...

John Elworthy

person

Video

Electric fault likely cause of blaze in which two children died and...

Sam Russell

person
Comments powered by Disqus