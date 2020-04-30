Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: Ely City Council pulls the plug on Christmas lights switch on

This year's Christmas lights switch on in Ely has been cancelled because of coronavirus social distancing fears Archant

City of Ely Council has cancelled this year’s Christmas lights switch on because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was taken on Wednesday night for fear that social distancing could still be an issue.

“With heavy hearts the City of Ely Council’s Christmas Lights Committee took the decision to cancel the Ely Christmas Lights Switch on event which was scheduled to take place on November 27,” said a council spokesman.

“Members agreed that the event, which has an attendance of around 6,000 people could not go ahead this year.”

The council said the event was cancelled “due to the current pandemic situation and the restrictions regarding public events, social distancing etc, which may still be in place towards the end of the year”.

Councillors felt they “must put the safety of the public, its staff and volunteers first and not put any potential, unnecessary strain on the emergency services”.

However, the lights committee says it is still planning to erect the Christmas lights “as long as circumstances allow, and the necessary Government restrictions are adhered to”.

The spokesman added: “The committee is hopeful of arranging an alternative ‘online switch on event’ that will include the community.

“Once this idea has been discussed further, details will be released in due course. In the meantime, stay home, protect the NHS, save lives. Stay safe”.