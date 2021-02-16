Video
Champion flipper crowned at care home’s Pancake Day challenge
Pancake Day united staff and residents at a Soham care home in a bid to find a champion ‘flipper’.
With the same stoicism displayed throughout the lockdown, Soham Lodge Care Home determined a business-as-usual approach to this annual tradition.
And to celebrate they filmed a frying pan – and pancake – being flipped here, flipped there and flipped everywhere across the home.
Even bed bound residents raised a smile as it was their turn for a ‘flipping moment’.
Activities manager Emma Hales led the charge of the pancakes – and with considerable success.
“It was definitely a happy pancake day here,” she said.
And for resident Jim Patterson the day was definitely one to remember – he won the award for the ‘pancake flipper 2021 championship’.’
The home has 34 bedrooms and looks after adults and elderly people with a variety of requirements and complex needs.
And staff keep an eye on the calendar, too, ensuring they never miss important events.