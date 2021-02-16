Video

Published: 12:39 PM February 16, 2021

The top flipper was crowned at Soham Lodge Care Centre this Pancake Day. - Credit: Soham Lodge Care Centre

Pancake Day united staff and residents at a Soham care home in a bid to find a champion ‘flipper’.

With the same stoicism displayed throughout the lockdown, Soham Lodge Care Home determined a business-as-usual approach to this annual tradition.

And to celebrate they filmed a frying pan – and pancake – being flipped here, flipped there and flipped everywhere across the home.

Even bed bound residents raised a smile as it was their turn for a ‘flipping moment’.

Activities manager Emma Hales led the charge of the pancakes – and with considerable success.

“It was definitely a happy pancake day here,” she said.

And for resident Jim Patterson the day was definitely one to remember – he won the award for the ‘pancake flipper 2021 championship’.’

The home has 34 bedrooms and looks after adults and elderly people with a variety of requirements and complex needs.

And staff keep an eye on the calendar, too, ensuring they never miss important events.

Soham Lodge Care Centre staff and residents getting involved. - Credit: Soham Lodge Care Centre



