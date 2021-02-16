News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Champion flipper crowned at care home’s Pancake Day challenge

John Elworthy

Published: 12:39 PM February 16, 2021   
The top flipper was crowned at Soham Lodge Care Centre this Pancake Day. 

Pancake Day united staff and residents at a Soham care home in a bid to find a champion ‘flipper’.  

With the same stoicism displayed throughout the lockdown, Soham Lodge Care Home determined a business-as-usual approach to this annual tradition.   

And to celebrate they filmed a frying pan – and pancake – being flipped here, flipped there and flipped everywhere across the home.   

Even bed bound residents raised a smile as it was their turn for a ‘flipping moment’.  

Activities manager Emma Hales led the charge of the pancakes – and with considerable success.   

“It was definitely a happy pancake day here,” she said.   

Resident Jim Patterson won the award for the 'Pancake Flipper 2021 Championship'.

And for resident Jim Patterson the day was definitely one to remember – he won the award for the ‘pancake flipper 2021 championship’.’  

The home has 34 bedrooms and looks after adults and elderly people with a variety of requirements and complex needs.   

And staff keep an eye on the calendar, too, ensuring they never miss important events.   

Soham Lodge Care Centre staff and residents getting involved. 

Soham Lodge Care Centre staff and residents getting involved. - Credit: Soham Lodge Care Centre


