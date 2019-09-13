Pallets and boxes fire spreads to barn in Little Downham

A large number of pallets and boxes have caught fire in Little Downham spreading to a nearby barn.

A large number of pallets and boxes caught fire in Little Downham spreading to a nearby barn.

A large number of pallets and boxes have caught fire in Little Downham spreading to a nearby barn.

Firefighters were called to the scene at Hobbs Farm, in Ely Road, at 11.44am this morning (Sept 13).

The blaze has been extinguished using hose reels and jets but crews are still dampening down.

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Fire Service said: "Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire involving a large amount of pallets and boxes, which was spreading to a nearby barn.

"Crews from Ely and Cottenham with the south roaming fire engine and a water carrier from Ramsey, along with crews from Newmarket in Suffolk, attended the incident.

"They've extinguished the fire using hose reels and jets.

"Crews are still at the scene damping the area down and making it safe."

A burst water main also meant that residents were left without water.