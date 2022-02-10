News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Company marks 100 years in business with £100k fundraiser

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:12 PM February 10, 2022
Witham Group with cheque for £100,000 to go to charity

The Witham Group, which has a depot in Soham, has raised over £100,000 which it achieved during its centenary year. - Credit: Witham Group

An oil and paint manufacturer, which has a depot in Soham, has raised over £100,000 to mark 100 years in business. 

The Witham Group, which provides items to the Queen, announced the total at a fundraising ball to mark the anniversary. 

Lawnmower races, coffee mornings and driving challenges are just some of the fundraisers the firm has taken on to raise the sum, as well as the annual ball event. 

Prizes were also auctioned off for £15,000 at the ball to help reach the £100,000 total. 

Nigel Bottom, managing director of the Witham Group, said: “We’re so grateful and extend our thank you to our suppliers and friends who donated the auction prizes. 

“We certainly celebrated our 100th year in style.” 

Myeloma UK, St Barnabas Hospice, the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE) and the Lincolnshire Rural Support Network received a donation of £3,750 each from the fundraising ball.    

