Pain relief event coming to Ely with Bowen specialist

11 April, 2019 - 15:52
Pain relief event coming to Ely with Bowen specialist. Picture: ARCHANT.

An event to help people manage pain by using the holistic treatment Bowen will be coming to Ely Museum.

Julian Baker, one of the UKs most experienced Bowen teachers, will be the key speaker explaining scientific research into how the body transmits and addresses pain.

He will discuss how pain can present itself in a wide variety of ways from a twisted ankle to golfers elbow.

As well as helping people to understand why the human body goes wrong, Julian will be looking at the Bowen technique.

The gentle therapy works with the fascia in the body, helping to address a wide range of pain presentations quickly and effectively.

The event will take place on Wednesday June 19 from 6.30pm to 7.30pm with early bird tickets priced £3.50 (up to and including May 18).

They will be £5 thereafter and £6 on the door.

Tickets are available from www.burystedmundsbowen.com or from Eventbrite.

Any profits will be donated to The Tom Bowen Legacy Trust Fund UK (TBLTF), which supports disabled children.

