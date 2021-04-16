News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Company's 10-day challenge aims to raise £1,000 for charity

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:09 PM April 16, 2021    Updated: 3:12 PM April 16, 2021
Page Medical Communications Ltd at 2019 East Cambridgeshire Business Awards

In 2019, Page Medical Communications Ltd was crowned Small Business of the Year at the Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards - Credit: ARCHANTi

An Ely company is taking on 10-day charity challenge with the aim of raising £1,000 to provide equipment for schools in Tanzania. 

Page Medical Communications Ltd's fundraiser, which takes place from April 21-30, is in aid of the British Society for Antimicrobial Chemotherapy’s (BSAC) charity ‘Stop superbugs’ and partner project ‘School-in-a-box’.

To raise the money, 11 people who work at the healthcare communications agency are undertaking 18 fun challenges based on 18 'superbugs' with the aim to ‘beat the superbugs’. 

The challenges range from solo activities, including rollerskating, sponsored silence and a 24 hour no-sleep challenge, to group challenges like a company-wide baking challenge.

The company says it hopes "to provide essential equipment to schools in the Dodoma region of Tanzania.

"We want to do this so they can set up ‘clubs’ which teach the importance of hygiene and the dangers of superbugs in a fun and creative setting." 

