A paedophile from Cambridgeshire who was found with almost 3,000 indecent images of children has been given a suspended sentence.

Robert Walker, 51, was caught by his then partner, who on March 4, 2012, found folders on his laptop labelled 'KIDS', which contained indecent images of children.

Walker, of Landbeach, South Cambridgeshire, had the images on his laptop and had also downloaded some onto a DVD.

Nearly 700 of the images were classed as category 'A', the most severe.

At Peterborough Crown Court last Thursday (May 23) he pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing a prohibited image of a child, two counts of possessing an extreme pornographic image of an animal, two counts of possessing indecent images of a child and making an indecent image of a child.

He was sentenced to one year in jail, suspended for two years, given a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and 30 hours of rehabilitation activity requirement.

DC Kevin Sutcliffe said: "Walker accepted responsibility for his actions and handed himself in, but there are clear consequences for those who view indecent images."

Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to someone, can apply for disclosure information through Clare's Law and Sarah's Law.

More information on sexual offences and the Sex Offenders Register can be found on the force website at https://www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Serious-sexual-offences-and-rape/Sex-offenders-register