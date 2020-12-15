Company swaps traditional secret Santa for foodbank donations
- Credit: Archant
An Ely company is skipping their annual secret Santa in order to create hampers for those who are in need of food in Ely and the surrounding areas.
Danielle Mannion, receptionist at PA Answer, said the team is swapping their usual tradition because “a growing number of people who have never needed to use a foodbank before are now finding themselves requiring assistance from charities.
“This has become such a significant issue this year due to the large amount of redundancies that have occurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Each member of the team will be donating their usual secret Santa budget towards food items that can then be donated to The Ely Foodbank.
“We are doing this so that families and children can have a chance at a very Merry Christmas, regardless of their financial situation,” she added.
“If you are lucky enough to have money to spare this year, we highly encourage that you join us in giving all we possibly can to those in need.”
