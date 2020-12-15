Advanced search

Company swaps traditional secret Santa for foodbank donations

PUBLISHED: 14:23 15 December 2020 | UPDATED: 14:34 15 December 2020

Ely company PA Answer is skipping its annual secret Santa in order to create hampers for those who are in need of food in Ely and the surrounding areas. Picture: PA ANSWER

Ely company PA Answer is skipping its annual secret Santa in order to create hampers for those who are in need of food in Ely and the surrounding areas. Picture: PA ANSWER

Archant

An Ely company is skipping their annual secret Santa in order to create hampers for those who are in need of food in Ely and the surrounding areas.

Danielle Mannion, receptionist at PA Answer, said the team is swapping their usual tradition because “a growing number of people who have never needed to use a foodbank before are now finding themselves requiring assistance from charities.

“This has become such a significant issue this year due to the large amount of redundancies that have occurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Each member of the team will be donating their usual secret Santa budget towards food items that can then be donated to The Ely Foodbank.

“We are doing this so that families and children can have a chance at a very Merry Christmas, regardless of their financial situation,” she added.

“If you are lucky enough to have money to spare this year, we highly encourage that you join us in giving all we possibly can to those in need.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Welney Wash is now flooded - and motorists try to pass through the water

WEATHER -Flooding of the A1101 Nr Welney, A1101, Welney Tuesday 15 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Unidentified pilots narrowly missed gliders and had to take emergency action to avoid mid-air 350mph collision

A pair of US fighter jets narrowly missed two gliders and had to take emergency action to avoid a mid-air collision at 350mph at Sutton. Picture: ARCHANT

Husband and wife are first to get Covid-19 vaccine at GP practice

Soham GP practice gives first Covid vaccine: Gladys Hatley is pictured being vaccinated by Dr Richard Brixey. Also pictured is her husband Dick. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE & PETERBOROUGH CCG

Company swaps traditional secret Santa for foodbank donations

Ely company PA Answer is skipping its annual secret Santa in order to create hampers for those who are in need of food in Ely and the surrounding areas. Picture: PA ANSWER

The show must go on! Brass band prepare for virtual Christmas concert

Members of Littleport Brass have been preparing for their virtual Christmas concert remotely due to Covid-19 restrictions, and since going online, they have grown a wider audience. Picture: SUPPLIED/LYN GIBB-DE SWARTE