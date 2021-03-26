Published: 1:14 PM March 26, 2021

Samantha Adamson had returned home to find that her cat Turtle (pictured) was found trapped in a tree in Littleport. - Credit: Samantha Adamson

A pet owner whose cat was rescued after several hours following failed attempts to get help from emergency services said it was a “funny community effort in the end”.

Samantha Adamson returned to her Littleport home from picking her children up yesterday afternoon (Thursday) to find a post on a local Facebook discussion forum, stating a cat was stuck in a tree.

After realising the cat was indeed Samantha’s kitten Turtle, she knew she had to act fast.

She said: “I thought I would have a wander to see him and afterwards, we wondered how we could access the tree, and the only way was through the garden and an abandoned house.”

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue service and the RSPCA were called to Upton Place, where Turtle was trapped, but were unable to help.

Neighbours tried to help rescue Turtle from this tree despite asking for help from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service and the RSPCA. - Credit: Samantha Adamson

You may also want to watch:

“The fire brigade was happy to help, but only if the RSPCA told them to,” Samantha said.

“When we spoke to the RSPCA, they said the cat had to be up there for at least 24 hours before they or the fire brigade could help.

Turtle was trapped in this tree for over five hours, before being rescued with the help of nearby residents. - Credit: Samantha Adamson

“The fire brigade told us they could call back at 3pm today (Friday).”

Neighbours then stepped in, providing ladders and tree surgeons to provide wood to help Turtle, who is around six to seven-months-old, return to safety.

Cambridgeshire police were then informed after a resident thought the tree was being cut down.

One resident, who witnessed the rescue, said police “laughed” when they arrived at the scene last night.

The resident said: “They were told someone was trying to cut down the tree.

“In the end, you could hear a police car with sirens going and they laughed when they arrived.”

Turtle, who had not been further than the garden until now, is around six to seven-months-old. - Credit: Samantha Adamson

But after around five-and-a-half hours, Turtle, who had never been as far as the garden until now, was retrieved, to the delight of Samantha and her daughter.

Turtle’s escape had come as a surprise to Samantha, who will now perhaps keep a closer eye on her beloved pet.

“My daughter was determined if the kitten was not coming down, we would have had to pitch a tent under the tree!” she said.

“Everyone was being careful with social distancing and they were all sensible.

“Turtle will be under house arrest, and I hope after his little venture, he will be pretty settled to stick round the garden.”