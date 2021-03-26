Owner praises 'funny community effort' after comical cat rescue
- Credit: Samantha Adamson
A pet owner whose cat was rescued after several hours following failed attempts to get help from emergency services said it was a “funny community effort in the end”.
Samantha Adamson returned to her Littleport home from picking her children up yesterday afternoon (Thursday) to find a post on a local Facebook discussion forum, stating a cat was stuck in a tree.
After realising the cat was indeed Samantha’s kitten Turtle, she knew she had to act fast.
She said: “I thought I would have a wander to see him and afterwards, we wondered how we could access the tree, and the only way was through the garden and an abandoned house.”
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue service and the RSPCA were called to Upton Place, where Turtle was trapped, but were unable to help.
You may also want to watch:
“The fire brigade was happy to help, but only if the RSPCA told them to,” Samantha said.
“When we spoke to the RSPCA, they said the cat had to be up there for at least 24 hours before they or the fire brigade could help.
Most Read
- 1 Ely named in The Sunday Times Best Places to Live list
- 2 £30m new hotel will help with jobs as county comes out of lockdown
- 3 Company fined £27,000 after ‘extremely harmful’ river pollution
- 4 Cam Metro 'a fools' folly' and we will scrap it says Labour
- 5 Ely has two words for Boat Race enthusiasts: Stay Away
- 6 Channel 4’s The Dog House – filmed at Wood Green – returns in March
- 7 Princess Anne visits waste and recycling centre
- 8 Man, 70, knocked to ground, punched and kicked during home break-in
- 9 Owner praises 'funny community effort' after comical cat rescue
- 10 Local residents’ tip-off helps police shutdown Class B drug factory
“The fire brigade told us they could call back at 3pm today (Friday).”
Neighbours then stepped in, providing ladders and tree surgeons to provide wood to help Turtle, who is around six to seven-months-old, return to safety.
Cambridgeshire police were then informed after a resident thought the tree was being cut down.
One resident, who witnessed the rescue, said police “laughed” when they arrived at the scene last night.
The resident said: “They were told someone was trying to cut down the tree.
“In the end, you could hear a police car with sirens going and they laughed when they arrived.”
But after around five-and-a-half hours, Turtle, who had never been as far as the garden until now, was retrieved, to the delight of Samantha and her daughter.
Turtle’s escape had come as a surprise to Samantha, who will now perhaps keep a closer eye on her beloved pet.
“My daughter was determined if the kitten was not coming down, we would have had to pitch a tent under the tree!” she said.
“Everyone was being careful with social distancing and they were all sensible.
“Turtle will be under house arrest, and I hope after his little venture, he will be pretty settled to stick round the garden.”