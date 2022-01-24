A fundraiser has been launched to help fund treatment for Reba the cat (pictured), who was known for heading into Ely in a buggy or wandering towards the Market Place. - Credit: Annamarie Day

A woman whose four-year-old cat was diagnosed with a potentially dangerous illness is aiming to give her “the best fighting chance” to live a healthier life.

Annamarie Day of Ely first found a lump, called a mass, on cat Reba last month after she took a visit to the vets alongside her other cat Shadow.

“They were both found with their issues in December, very suddenly,” Annamarie said.

“We are not sure how dangerous it is yet.”

Reba, who was known for wandering into Ely Market Place and Ely Cathedral’s pet service, does not go out as often.

Annamarie has also found her beloved pet, who has not had any health issues before, to feel less energetic compared to her usual self.

“Her character is very friendly, talkative and outgoing; she loves a fuss and climbing everything she can get her paws on,” said Annamarie.

“She is an indoor cat other than her walks to town in her buggy.

“She had a lot of energy and was in the newspaper for her outgoing nature.”

Over time, Reba has made friends with adults, children and according to Annamarie, was “spoilt with tuna” by Clare’s Kitchen in Littleport.

Annamarie hopes to learn more about Reba’s mass at an appointment on Thursday, January 27.

“She had a scan after feeling that there was a lump, but the surgery is the next step to find out what it is,” she said.

“We have no idea how she got it and won’t know potential symptoms until her surgery.

“That’s why it’s better for us to have it now to give her the best fighting chance.”

To help with treatment costs, Annamarie has launched a fundraiser which has raised over £100.

She hopes to raise more before any further surgery is required, but the amount of support already received has been much appreciated.

“I am unsure if we can reach the £875 target, but I understand it takes time and I am very grateful for any of the donations that are received,” Annamarie said.

“There has been a positive reaction to the fundraiser with several people contributing and those who can’t sending messages of support.

“It makes me very happy to know that there are other people and cat lovers who want her to live a long, healthy life.”

To donate, visit: https://bit.ly/3GYciCm.