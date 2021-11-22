Disability charities partner up to offer bike services
- Credit: OWL Bikes
Two disability charities in Ely have partnered up to offer bike services in the city.
Papworth Trust social enterprise, OWL Bikes has teamed-up with The Prospects Trust at Unwrapped’s coffee shop in Lynn Road.
OWL Bikes delivers training to adults with learning disabilities who want to progress onto employment or volunteering opportunities in Cambridgeshire.
The charity has started running pop-up shops around the county where trainees can repair and sell bicycles in the community.
This means more trainees are being supported.
Dan Eaton, service manager at Papworth Trust, said: “We’re super excited to have been given this opportunity to work alongside Prospects Trust.
“They’re a charity that share our aims and ambitions in creating a world where disabled people are seen for who they are.”
“We’re thrilled to work with other local social enterprises,” said manager of Prospects Unwrapped, Tom Cockerton.
“Having OWL bikes on site will be great for everyone involved.”