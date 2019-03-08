Police probe into A1101 incident could confirm driver of tractor and trailer that overturned the hero many suspect he is

A tractor and trailer - with a full load of potatoes - overturned on the A1101 at Littleport today. Many believe the tractor driver is a hero after it was reported he had swerved to avoid head-on collision with a car coming at him on wrong side of the road. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICING Archant

A tractor driver, who overturned, shedding a load of potatoes and blocking a main road for some hours, is nonetheless being hailed a hero.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A tractor and trailer - with a full load of potatoes - overturned on the A1101 at Littleport today. Many believe the tractor driver is a hero after it was reported he had swerved to avoid head-on collision with a car coming at him on wrong side of the road. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICING A tractor and trailer - with a full load of potatoes - overturned on the A1101 at Littleport today. Many believe the tractor driver is a hero after it was reported he had swerved to avoid head-on collision with a car coming at him on wrong side of the road. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICING

The driver is thought to have acted promptly to avoid a head on collision with a car coming in the opposite direction on the wrong side of the road.

"It is believed the collision took place after the tractor driver swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle," said a spokesman for Cambridgeshire police.

"The driver of the other vehicle was interviewed at the scene in relation to potential driving offences and further enquiries are ongoing."

Police and emergency services were called at 10.16am on Friday (November 1) to the collision on Mildenhall Road, Littleport.

A tractor and trailer - with a full load of potatoes - overturned on the A1101 at Littleport today. Many believe the tractor driver is a hero after it was reported he had swerved to avoid head-on collision with a car coming at him on wrong side of the road. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICING A tractor and trailer - with a full load of potatoes - overturned on the A1101 at Littleport today. Many believe the tractor driver is a hero after it was reported he had swerved to avoid head-on collision with a car coming at him on wrong side of the road. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICING

The spokesman said: "The collision involved a tractor towing a trailer unit.

"Officers attended the incident, together with paramedics and firefighters. The driver of the tractor was not thought to be seriously injured."

The Mildenhall Road - that has only just been reopened following resurfacing - remained closed for sometime as recovery work got under way.

One woman said her husband had been at the scene and" a car driver over took the first tractor on wrong side of road.

A tractor and trailer - with a full load of potatoes - overturned on the A1101 at Littleport today. Many believe the tractor driver is a hero after it was reported he had swerved to avoid head-on collision with a car coming at him on wrong side of the road. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICING A tractor and trailer - with a full load of potatoes - overturned on the A1101 at Littleport today. Many believe the tractor driver is a hero after it was reported he had swerved to avoid head-on collision with a car coming at him on wrong side of the road. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICING

"With another tractor heading towards it, the tractor driver avoided a fatal crash by pulling out the way and rolling his tractor as a result."

She added: "Don't always blame the tractor driver."

Another comment on the Policing East Cambridgeshire Facebook page said: "

"If he hadn't of swerved the car driver could of been killed if a collision occurred.

"So many people are quick to judge and blame tractor drivers."

You may also want to watch: