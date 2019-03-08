Should we be calling tractor driver a hero for swerving to avoid head on crash with motorist on wrong side of road - and endangering his own life?

A tractor and trailer - with a full load of potatoes - overturned on the A1101 at Littleport today. Many believe the tractor driver is a hero after it was reported he had swerved to avoid head-on collision with a car coming at him on wrong side of the road. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICING Archant

A driver escaped with only minor injuries after his tractor and trailer carrying potatoes overturned on the A1101 near Littleport.

The Mildenhall Road - that has only just been reopened following resurfacing - remained closed for sometime as recovery work got under way.

A police spokesman confirmed that the tractor driver "thankfully only has minor injuries".

What caused the incident is being investigated by police but social media include speculation that the tractor is a hero.

One report said that tractor driver was forced to swerve to avoid colliding with a car heading towards him on the wrong side of the road.

One woman said her husband had been at the scene of the incident between Littleport bridge and Mile End Road.

"A car driver over took the first tractor on wrong side of road.

"With another tractor heading towards it, the tractor driver avoided a fatal crash by pulling out the way and rolling his tractor as a result."

She added: "Don't always blame the tractor driver."

Another comment on the Policing East Cambridgeshire Facebook page said: "Apparently the tractor driver had to swerve to avoid an on coming car.

"If he hadn't of swerved the car driver could of been killed if a collision occurred.

"So many people are quick to judge and blame tractor drivers."

