Spate of crime in Littleport overnight as tools are stolen from vans and tyres are slashed

It was a night of crime in Littleport on Saturday, February 1 after car tyres were slashed and vans were broken into. Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant/File Archant/File

It was a night of crime in a quiet Cambridgeshire village after car tyres were slashed and vans were broken into over the weekend.

Police recorded two van break-ins on Saturday, February 1 in Littleport, along with reports of criminal damage to a vehicle on a driveway.

Several tools were stolen from a van at The Leap from 7pm, as well as another van in Orchard Close after 11pm - it is not confirmed if the incidents are connected.

The rear tyre of a car at Hempfield Place was slashed twice after 10pm while the car was parked outside the owner's home.

Confirming the incidents, a spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Theft from a motor vehicle at The Leap. We checked the vehicle and found various tools have been taken from the van.

"The side door had been opened, but no significant damage had been caused to the door to do this.

"Other criminal damage was caused to a vehicle Hempfield Place. The victim has discovered their rear drivers side tyre has been slashed twice.

"Theft from a motor vehicle Orchard Close. We found the back of the vehicle unlocked and tools stolen from within."