Woman dies in crash after car collides with wall

Police are appealing for information after a woman died in a crash on Longstanton Road, between Longstanton and Over. Pictures: Google Street View Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman died in a fatal collision yesterday (Sunday) in Over.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened at around 2.30pm on Longstanton Road, between Over and Longstanton, when a white Fiat 500 left the road and collided with a wall.

The driver of the Fiat, a woman, sustained fatal injuries. Her identity has not yet been revealed.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw the vehicle in the moments leading up to the incident.

Anyone with information should call 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 282 of November 8.