Woman dies in crash after car collides with wall
PUBLISHED: 09:48 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:06 09 November 2020
Archant
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman died in a fatal collision yesterday (Sunday) in Over.
The incident happened at around 2.30pm on Longstanton Road, between Over and Longstanton, when a white Fiat 500 left the road and collided with a wall.
The driver of the Fiat, a woman, sustained fatal injuries. Her identity has not yet been revealed.
Police are now appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw the vehicle in the moments leading up to the incident.
Anyone with information should call 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 282 of November 8.
