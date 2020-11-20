Family pays tribute to ‘loved’ partner and daughter who died in single-vehicle crash
Tributes have been paid to a “loved” partner and daughter who died in a single-vehicle crash near Over on Sunday November 8.
The incident happened at around 2.30pm in Longstanton Road, between Over and Longstanton, when a white Fiat 500 left the road and crashed into a wall.
Emergency services attended but the driver of the Fiat, Emilia Komorowska, 25, of Pippin Close, Over, died at the scene.
In a tribute, Emilia’s partner Dan Elliot, 32, said: “We were together for four wonderful years and my life has been turned upside down.
“She was so full of life, the kindest and most thoughtful person I have ever met. Everyone who met and knew her would tell you the same.
“She loved many things in life but her true passion was travelling, which we did a lot of.
“We went to many amazing places together, her favourite of which was Iceland where we saw the northern lights.
“I have so many fond memories of her which I will hold on to forever.”
Emilia’s parents, Paul and Agnieszka, said: “Even as a small child people loved Emilia, they were drawn to her.
“She had this way with people all through her life that would make you feel calm and loved at the same time.
“She was always very independent and would always help people wherever she could.
“She will be very dearly missed and our lives will never be the same again.
“Na zawsze w naszych sercach.”
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash or anyone who saw the vehicle in the moments leading up to the incident.
Anyone with information should call 101 or go to www.cambs.police.uk/report, quoting incident 282 of November 8.