News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard > News

Family pays tribute to ‘loved’ partner and daughter who died in single-vehicle crash

person

Ben Jolley

Published: 12:28 PM November 20, 2020    Updated: 7:23 PM December 14, 2020
Tributes have been paid to Emilia Komorowska, 25, of Pippin Close, Over, who died in a single-vehicle crash near Over on Sund...

Tributes have been paid to Emilia Komorowska, 25, of Pippin Close, Over, who died in a single-vehicle crash near Over on Sunday November 8. Her family described her as a loved partner and daughter. Picture: POLICE/FAMILY - Credit: Archant

Tributes have been paid to a “loved” partner and daughter who died in a single-vehicle crash near Over on Sunday November 8.

Tributes have been paid to Emilia Komorowska, 25, of Pippin Close, Over, who died in a single-vehicle crash near Over on Sund...

Tributes have been paid to Emilia Komorowska, 25, of Pippin Close, Over, who died in a single-vehicle crash near Over on Sunday November 8. Her family described her as a loved partner and daughter. Picture: POLICE/FAMILY - Credit: Archant

The incident happened at around 2.30pm in Longstanton Road, between Over and Longstanton, when a white Fiat 500 left the road and crashed into a wall.

Emergency services attended but the driver of the Fiat, Emilia Komorowska, 25, of Pippin Close, Over, died at the scene.

In a tribute, Emilia’s partner Dan Elliot, 32, said: “We were together for four wonderful years and my life has been turned upside down.

“She was so full of life, the kindest and most thoughtful person I have ever met. Everyone who met and knew her would tell you the same.

You may also want to watch:

“She loved many things in life but her true passion was travelling, which we did a lot of.

“We went to many amazing places together, her favourite of which was Iceland where we saw the northern lights.

Most Read

  1. 1 Couple behind Christmas lights-covered home say they have ‘too many’ festive decorations
  2. 2 Bare knuckle boxer Tyler Goodjohn beats career-threatening injury with comeback win
  3. 3 Covid-19 vaccinations start today for residents over 80-years-old
  1. 4 Cambs missed out on more than £500,000 in active travel funds after ‘botched bid’ by mayor, Labour Party claims
  2. 5 The show must go on! Brass band prepare for virtual Christmas concert
  3. 6 Husband and wife are first to get Covid-19 vaccine at GP practice
  4. 7 US fighter jets narrowly missed gliders and had to take emergency action to avoid mid-air 350mph collision
  5. 8 Memorial run to take place 34 years on after fatal car accident
  6. 9 Company swaps traditional secret Santa for foodbank donations
  7. 10 Welney Wash is now flooded - and motorists try to pass through the water

“I have so many fond memories of her which I will hold on to forever.”

MORE: Woman dies in crash after car collides with wall

Emilia’s parents, Paul and Agnieszka, said: “Even as a small child people loved Emilia, they were drawn to her.

“She had this way with people all through her life that would make you feel calm and loved at the same time.

“She was always very independent and would always help people wherever she could.

“She will be very dearly missed and our lives will never be the same again.

“Na zawsze w naszych sercach.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash or anyone who saw the vehicle in the moments leading up to the incident.

Anyone with information should call 101 or go to www.cambs.police.uk/report, quoting incident 282 of November 8.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Death of Morgan Green of Ely was not murder, say police

John Elworthy

person

Cash collection set up for village postie who ‘goes and above and beyond’

Harry Rutter

person

£27m lets the train take the strain with eight-carriages and 2,000 extra...

John Elworthy

person

Video

Electric fault likely cause of blaze in which two children died and...

Sam Russell

person
Comments powered by Disqus