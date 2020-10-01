Advanced search

Woman arrested as police discover cannabis farm

PUBLISHED: 15:35 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:35 01 October 2020

More than 200 cannabis plants were seized and a woman arrested following the discovery of a cannabis farm in Over. Picture: POLICE

More than 200 cannabis plants were seized and a woman arrested following the discovery of a cannabis farm in Over.

Officers from the South Cambs neighbourhood policing team made the discovery yesterday afternoon (Wednesday September 30) in Fen End.

More than 200 plants have been seized along with other drug paraphernalia.

A 52-year-old woman from Over was arrested at the scene on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station where she remains.

If you suspect someone is growing cannabis in your area, report it to us https://bit.ly/33jWyIq

