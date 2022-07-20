News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Field and tree fires amongst over 60 heatwave call-outs

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:56 AM July 20, 2022
Cambridgeshire fire crews deal with heatwave blazes

Over 60 outdoor fires were dealt with by Cambridgeshire firefighters as the UK endured record-breaking temperatures.

Firefighters were called out to over 60 outdoor fires across Cambridgeshire over two days as the county endured soaring temperatures. 

From tree fires to field blazes, fire crews were kept busy as the UK dealt with a record-breaking heatwave which saw temperatures reach 40C or higher. 

Here are some of the incidents firefighters dealt with across the county: 

Monday, July 18 

Two crews from Wisbech were called at 10.41am to a fire in the open on Fen Road, Newton

Crews arrived to find a bonfire out of control that was spreading to a row of conifers. 

Tree fire causes plumes of smoke in Cambridgeshire

Tree fire causes plumes of smoke in Cambridgeshire

“Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and returned to their station by 12.50pm,” a fire service spokesperson said. 

The cause of the fire was accidental. 

At 12.14pm, crews from St Neots and Huntingdon were called to a crash involving a car and lorry on the A14 westbound carriageway near junction 23

Car fire next to Cambridgeshire road

Over 60 outdoor fires were dealt with by Cambridgeshire firefighters as the UK endured record-breaking temperatures. - Credit: Cambs Fire

“Using specialist cutting equipment they released a casualty who was left in the care of ambulance crews,” said the spokesperson. 

The crews returned to their stations by 1.55pm. 

One crew from Cottenham was then called at 4.47pm to a blaze on the A10 near Waterbeach

Firefighter tackles field fire in Cambridgeshire

Over 60 outdoor fires were dealt with by Cambridgeshire firefighters as the UK endured record-breaking temperatures. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Firefighters found a roadside verge alight and, after extinguishing the blaze, returned to their station by 5.50pm. 

The cause of the fire was accidental. 

Tuesday, July 19  

At 11.55am, crews from St Neots and Ely were called to reports of trees ablaze on Akeman Street, Landbeach

“Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and dampen down the area,” the spokesperson said. 

“Crews left the area at around shortly after 1pm.” 

Firefighters tackle tree fire in Cambridgeshire

Over 60 outdoor fires were dealt with by Cambridgeshire firefighters as the UK endured record-breaking temperatures. - Credit: Cambs Fire

At 2.19pm, crews from Huntingdon, Kimbolton and Sawtry were called to a fire on North Gate industrial area, Alconbury.   

Firefighters arrived to find a temporary portable building well alight.  

“Wearing breathing apparatus, they extinguished the fire using hose reels and returned to their stations by 4.30pm,” said the spokesperson. 

The cause of the fire was accidental. 

Tree fire in Cambridgeshire

Over 60 outdoor fires were dealt with by Cambridgeshire firefighters as the UK endured record-breaking temperatures. - Credit: Cambs Fire

One crew from the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade were called at 2.50pm to a fire in Flaxland, Bretton

Firefighters arrived to a fire involving grassland and, after extinguishing It, returned to their station by 3.45pm. 

Building fire in Cambridgeshire amid UK heatwave

Over 60 outdoor fires were dealt with by Cambridgeshire firefighters as the UK endured record-breaking temperatures. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Shed fire in Cambridgeshire amid UK heatwave

Over 60 outdoor fires were dealt with by Cambridgeshire firefighters as the UK endured record-breaking temperatures. - Credit: Cambs Fire

The cause of the fire was accidental. 

Writing on their Facebook page, the fire service said: “A massive well done to all our crews firefighting in this heat - an amazing effort by all.” 

Field fire in Cambridgeshire amid UK heatwave

Over 60 outdoor fires were dealt with by Cambridgeshire firefighters as the UK endured record-breaking temperatures. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Field fire in Cambridgeshire during UK heatwave

Over 60 outdoor fires were dealt with by Cambridgeshire firefighters as the UK endured record-breaking temperatures. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Cambridgeshire Weather
Cambridgeshire

