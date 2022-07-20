Gallery

Over 60 outdoor fires were dealt with by Cambridgeshire firefighters as the UK endured record-breaking temperatures. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Firefighters were called out to over 60 outdoor fires across Cambridgeshire over two days as the county endured soaring temperatures.

From tree fires to field blazes, fire crews were kept busy as the UK dealt with a record-breaking heatwave which saw temperatures reach 40C or higher.

Here are some of the incidents firefighters dealt with across the county:

Monday, July 18

Two crews from Wisbech were called at 10.41am to a fire in the open on Fen Road, Newton.

Crews arrived to find a bonfire out of control that was spreading to a row of conifers.

Over 60 outdoor fires were dealt with by Cambridgeshire firefighters as the UK endured record-breaking temperatures. - Credit: Cambs Fire

“Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and returned to their station by 12.50pm,” a fire service spokesperson said.

The cause of the fire was accidental.

At 12.14pm, crews from St Neots and Huntingdon were called to a crash involving a car and lorry on the A14 westbound carriageway near junction 23.

Over 60 outdoor fires were dealt with by Cambridgeshire firefighters as the UK endured record-breaking temperatures. - Credit: Cambs Fire

“Using specialist cutting equipment they released a casualty who was left in the care of ambulance crews,” said the spokesperson.

The crews returned to their stations by 1.55pm.

One crew from Cottenham was then called at 4.47pm to a blaze on the A10 near Waterbeach.

Over 60 outdoor fires were dealt with by Cambridgeshire firefighters as the UK endured record-breaking temperatures. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Firefighters found a roadside verge alight and, after extinguishing the blaze, returned to their station by 5.50pm.

The cause of the fire was accidental.

Our firefighters have done a brilliant job today in the most challenging of temperatures, often going from one incident straight to another. They’ve tackled over 60 outdoor fires over the last couple of days as temperatures soared in the high 30s #Superstars #TeamCambsFire 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/KgTNjPK5Hs — Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (@cambsfrs) July 19, 2022

Tuesday, July 19

At 11.55am, crews from St Neots and Ely were called to reports of trees ablaze on Akeman Street, Landbeach.

“Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and dampen down the area,” the spokesperson said.

“Crews left the area at around shortly after 1pm.”

Over 60 outdoor fires were dealt with by Cambridgeshire firefighters as the UK endured record-breaking temperatures. - Credit: Cambs Fire

At 2.19pm, crews from Huntingdon, Kimbolton and Sawtry were called to a fire on North Gate industrial area, Alconbury.

Firefighters arrived to find a temporary portable building well alight.

“Wearing breathing apparatus, they extinguished the fire using hose reels and returned to their stations by 4.30pm,” said the spokesperson.

The cause of the fire was accidental.

Over 60 outdoor fires were dealt with by Cambridgeshire firefighters as the UK endured record-breaking temperatures. - Credit: Cambs Fire

One crew from the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade were called at 2.50pm to a fire in Flaxland, Bretton.

Firefighters arrived to a fire involving grassland and, after extinguishing It, returned to their station by 3.45pm.

Over 60 outdoor fires were dealt with by Cambridgeshire firefighters as the UK endured record-breaking temperatures. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Over 60 outdoor fires were dealt with by Cambridgeshire firefighters as the UK endured record-breaking temperatures. - Credit: Cambs Fire

The cause of the fire was accidental.

Writing on their Facebook page, the fire service said: “A massive well done to all our crews firefighting in this heat - an amazing effort by all.”

Over 60 outdoor fires were dealt with by Cambridgeshire firefighters as the UK endured record-breaking temperatures. - Credit: Cambs Fire