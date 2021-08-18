News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

'Huge amount of positive results we have achieved together': Outgoing police sergeant thanks residents

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 1:06 PM August 18, 2021    Updated: 1:08 PM August 18, 2021
Ely police sergeant Mark Rabel is leaving his East Cambs position after three and a half years

Ely police sergeant Mark Rabel is leaving his East Cambs position after three and a half years - Credit: POLICE

A police sergeant leaving his Ely position after three and a half years has thanked local residents for their support while commending East Cambridgeshire's "can-do attitude and willingness to work together".

Mark Rabel, who is taking on another role within the constabulary based at the force's headquarters, said: "I have met a great number of residents, councillors and partner agencies during my time here.

"I have been impressed by the consistency of East Cambridgeshire’s general ‘can do attitude’ and willingness to work together, the community efficacy is a real pleasure to work with.

Ely police sergeant Mark Rabel is leaving his East Cambs position after three and a half years

Ely police sergeant Mark Rabel is leaving his East Cambs position after three and a half years - Credit: POLICE

"My focus has been, and remains to be, keeping people safe and locking up criminals." 

He added that, throughout his time working in Ely, he has had "lots of fun" and that there have been "a huge amount of positive results which we have achieved together".

"I just wanted to say a big thank-you to residents for their support."
 

You may also want to watch:

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police and Protesters clash at MBR Acres Camp Beagle where beagles are reared for viisection., MBR A

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Video

One arrest as 100 police try to contain ‘Camp Beagle’ protest  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Lisa Stubbs, Cllr Bill Hunt, Cllr Dan Schumann at an altered sign at Stretham councillor Bill Hunt, Cllr Dan Schumann

Petition launched to downgrade A1123 to a B road

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Cityglades Cambridge

Cambridgeshire County Council | Exclusive

Sacked boss offers £700k for homes council owned company may demolish

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Woman in Aldi queue at Lisle Lane, Ely store pays for stranger's shopping

Woman thanks stranger who paid for her Aldi shopping

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon