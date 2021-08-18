Published: 1:06 PM August 18, 2021 Updated: 1:08 PM August 18, 2021

Ely police sergeant Mark Rabel is leaving his East Cambs position after three and a half years - Credit: POLICE

A police sergeant leaving his Ely position after three and a half years has thanked local residents for their support while commending East Cambridgeshire's "can-do attitude and willingness to work together".

Mark Rabel, who is taking on another role within the constabulary based at the force's headquarters, said: "I have met a great number of residents, councillors and partner agencies during my time here.

"I have been impressed by the consistency of East Cambridgeshire’s general ‘can do attitude’ and willingness to work together, the community efficacy is a real pleasure to work with.

"My focus has been, and remains to be, keeping people safe and locking up criminals."

He added that, throughout his time working in Ely, he has had "lots of fun" and that there have been "a huge amount of positive results which we have achieved together".

"I just wanted to say a big thank-you to residents for their support."

