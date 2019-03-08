Gallery

Council chairman bows out with with civic reception in the splendour of the Lady Chapel of Ely Cathedral

Outgoing East Cambs Council chairman Peter Cresswell and his wife Rosalyn hosted their final civic reception in the Lady Chapel of Ely Cathedral. He thanked the dean and chapter for their courtesy in allowing the reception to be held there. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Archant

The splendour of the Lady Chapel of Ely Cathedral was the setting for the annual civic reception hosted by Cllr Peter Cresswell, the retiring chairman of East Cambridgeshire District Council.

Among many distinguished guests to be greeted by the chairman and his wife were the lord lieutenant Julie Spence and the newly appointed High Sheriff Neil McKittrick.

Cllr Cresswell has served as chairman for the past four years and said he and his wife Rosalyn had been fortunate to have attended many services and concerts in the cathedral and they had been among his highlights.

“East Cambridgeshire is a district of great contrasts,” he said. “It is a wonderful place to live and work and has a great deal to offer.

“I have been fortunate in having the opportunity to visit a number of businesses these past two years. Our business development team does a wonderful job in promoting these companies and in encouraging others to locate here.”

