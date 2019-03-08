Advanced search

Council chairman bows out with with civic reception in the splendour of the Lady Chapel of Ely Cathedral

PUBLISHED: 18:04 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:17 28 March 2019

Outgoing East Cambs Council chairman Peter Cresswell and his wife Rosalyn hosted their final civic reception in the Lady Chapel of Ely Cathedral. He thanked the dean and chapter for their courtesy in allowing the reception to be held there. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Archant

The splendour of the Lady Chapel of Ely Cathedral was the setting for the annual civic reception hosted by Cllr Peter Cresswell, the retiring chairman of East Cambridgeshire District Council.

Among many distinguished guests to be greeted by the chairman and his wife were the lord lieutenant Julie Spence and the newly appointed High Sheriff Neil McKittrick.

Cllr Cresswell has served as chairman for the past four years and said he and his wife Rosalyn had been fortunate to have attended many services and concerts in the cathedral and they had been among his highlights.

“East Cambridgeshire is a district of great contrasts,” he said. “It is a wonderful place to live and work and has a great deal to offer.

“I have been fortunate in having the opportunity to visit a number of businesses these past two years. Our business development team does a wonderful job in promoting these companies and in encouraging others to locate here.”

He said: “I will be bowing out of public life in a few weeks time and I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their support and friendship during my period of service on East Cambridgeshire District Council.

“This evening my particular thanks to our caterers and the ladies from The Grange for the part they have played.

“My thanks go also to Avril Hayter-Smith who is Ely’s wonderful town crier. Not only is Avril a splendid ambassador for the city, she is also a thoroughly nice person”

He said: “My final thanks to someone who has given me the most amazing support in my role as chairman. I refer, of course, to my dear wife and consort Roslyn.

“When we have attended events outside the district, on a number of occasions I have been asked if I have a chauffer.

“Well, I’ve been able to give a positive response, because my chauffer has been Roslyn, who will tell you she is far happier behind the wheel, than in the passenger seat.

“Thank you Roslyn, you know how much I appreciate your love and support”

Cllr Creswell added: “I started my remarks this evening by saying how much we have enjoyed attending events here in Ely Cathedral. In particular, concerts by Ely Choral Society have been wonderful. I was therefore particularly pleased when they accepted my invitation to entertain you this evening.”

