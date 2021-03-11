Opinion
OPINION: A way out for Cambridgeshire County Council to release audit report
- Credit: Archant
An open letter to Gillian Beasley, chief executive, Cambridgeshire County Council.
Dear Gillian,
May I invite you to consider an alternative strategy in respect of the ‘Mazars report’ into farmgate (which is actually your own auditors’ report since Mazars only crossed the T’s and dotted the I’s).
You don’t trust the media with it do you? Perhaps a solution could be for you to invite specialist media lawyers to consider it.
They know – because they test it every day – public interest. They consider contempt, possible libel claims, and apply excruciatingly detailed analysis.
You may also want to watch:
Above all they help maintain trust and confidence in open democracy whilst deploying absolute fair play in what newspapers can publish.
Maybe, though, what you fear more than public interest is public scrutiny of private matters.
Most Read
- 1 Successful start for donut business
- 2 Aerial photos show £18.6m Soham station taking shape
- 3 Lib Dems call Mayor Palmer 'a national embarrassment' , Labour says 'time for a change' as housing crisis engulfs mayor
- 4 Letter: Mixed reaction to Wetherspoons refusal
- 5 Petition launched to improve A10 safety after Waterbeach crash
- 6 School big read on World Book Day is a real page-turner
- 7 Prolific cycle thief banned from two rail stations
- 8 Police hub to replace ‘outdated facilities’ gets planning green light
- 9 Channel 4’s The Dog House – filmed at Wood Green – returns in March
- 10 Town clerk denies one of the claims in letter of support for Wisbech mayor
However, the circumstances of farmgate are not private. They strike at the core of public trust and accountability.
So rather than rely on legal advice to suit your needs, maybe it is time to consider those of the people the council serves.
Kind regards
John Elworthy
Editor