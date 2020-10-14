Man sentenced for importing prohibited weapons

Otto Bacharach, of Vawser Way, Cambridge, has been sentenced for importing prohibited weapons - including three pistols and a revolver - into the country after buying them on a Spanish website in July last year. The guns are pictured. Picture: POLICE Archant

A man who imported prohibited weapons - including three pistols and a revolver - into the country by ordering them from a foreign website has been sentenced.

Intelligence was received that Otto Bacharach, 59, of Vawser Way, Cambridge, had bought a number of weapons from a Spanish website in July last year.

When officers arrived at the 59-year-old’s home they found three pistols and a revolver as well as cartridges for the revolver.

Bacharach was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (October 8) after previously pleading guilty to four counts of possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid/gas/electrical incapacitation device.

Detective Constable Hamish Cowley said: “While we realise some weapons are advertised online and seem accessible, it is an offence to import them and we will act on any intelligence in relation to these kinds of offences.

“We will continue to take weapons off the streets of Cambridge to make the city a safer place.

Guidance on offensive weapons can be found online.

If you know someone who carries a weapon, help police by tackling serious street-based violence and report it online.