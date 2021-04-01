Remoteness a key reason why Ely is hosting Boat Race
- Credit: Joe Giddens/PA
The 2021 Boat Race was moved to Ely not because of its historic charm but because of its remoteness and lack of nearby pubs and restaurants.
Reasons for picking Ely to host this year’s race were revealed in a 114-page events document prepared by the organisers.
Once having agreed it could go ahead, the Boat Race organisers were keen to find somewhere it could be staged without spectators and without risking the spread of Covid-19.
Ely came top on four counts, says the report.
"Remoteness of the location and route,” says the report. “It is approximately 40-35 minutes from the start to Ely or 15 minutes from the finish to Littleport centre”.
You may also want to watch:
Secondly “lack of infrastructure to encourage public to congregate in or around the event venue; i.e., fan parks, pubs, restaurants and shops”.
The report also refers to the “relative ease to restrict access without having a large impact on local traffic, i.e., road closures beside the course”.
Most Read
- 1 Dog groomers overwhelmed thanks to latest success
- 2 Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson film This Morning on River Cam
- 3 Tesco confirms it has removed store's speed bumps following complaints
- 4 School fined after visitor trips, falls and dies
- 5 11 great outdoor pubs and when they are reopening
- 6 Growing firm 'constantly pushing boundaries' to open its doors
- 7 Shock as historic path is 'completely decimated' for ditch maintenance
- 8 Roads and paths will close to keep spectators away from Boat Race
- 9 Ely named in The Sunday Times Best Places to Live list
- 10 Nostalgic throwback to places and faces of Ely's past
Proximity of the Cambridgeshire University Boathouse also helped since the “infrastructure is already in place to deliver an event”.
The Boat Race was also keen that the Swan by the River pub was at the other end of the course.
The pub will provide 50 packed lunches a day over the weekend for rowers and the Boat Race has secured “exclusive” use of the venue.